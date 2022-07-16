Former New York Yankees Star Alex Rodriguez shares a heartwarming moment with daughter Natasha, fans on Instagram pour their heart out

New York Yankees former MLB star Alex Rodriguez made our hearts melt with adorable pictures of himself with his daughter Natasha. A-Rod shared a couple of photographs on his Instagram account with his daughter that are too cute to be missed.

In one of the pictures, the former MLB athlete is seen enjoying a game with his daughter. In the other picture, he’s seen waiting for his daughter to arrive at the airport. A-Rod also posted a selfie with a bouquet of flowers, which he, of course, took to give her.

Fans are delighted to see Rodriguez’s special moments with his daughter and have poured out love for the father-daughter duo on social media.

"Back with my Tashi after 3 weeks!" - A-Rod

️Alex Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez shares a beautiful bond with his two daughters and takes Ella and Natasha everywhere, from date nights to baseball games.

A-Rod’s Instagram pictures are proof.

"No place I’d rather be than with my baby girl" - A-Rod

The retired player married Scurtis in 2002. They divorced and in 2008. Natasha and Ella were born to the couple in 2004 and 2008, respectively.

Here’s A-Rod’s picture vacationing with his daughters in Italy.

Look who showed up in Capri? Lucky guy❤️ #girldad #capri

Alex describes his teenage daughters as the greatest part of his life.

Alex Rodriguez dated Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez first met at a baseball game in 2005. Lopez was then married to Marc Anthony.

Alex Rodriguez with J.Lo at Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

J.Lo shared a good bond with A-Rod’s daughters and they were often seen vacationing together. A-Rod shared a picture on Instagram with his daughters along with a sweet wish for J.Lo.

"When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!)...For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year...I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13." - A-Rod

The couple got engaged in March 2019 but broke up in 2021.

A-Rod is currently dating model Kathryne Padgett and is often spotted with her. Padgett is a fitness model and a gym enthusiast.

