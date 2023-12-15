Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares touching throwback photo of Shohei Ohtani and son Charlie in Dodgers gear

With Shohei Ohtani set to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Christmas has come early for the Dodgers and Freddie Freeman is no exception. His wife, Chelsea, shared a throwback photograph on her IG stories of a time when their son, Charlie, met the Japanese superstar.

Charlie, ever loyal to his father's team, donned an LA Dodgers cap, while Ohtani wore his old team's colors, the Los Angeles Angels.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares photo of Shohei Ohtani and son Charlie

With Shohei Ohtani a Dodger, the good times look set to roll for the team from 2024, especially given the nature of Ohtani's contract. While Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal, $68 million per annum will be deferred until 2034.

Chelsea Freeman is certainly looking forward to next season, and shared photos on Instagram featuring merchandise for the Dodgers' newest superstar:

"All I want for Christmas is this new merch ⚾️🎁 #baseball #thebig3 #losangelesbaseball #freddiefreeman #mookiebetts #shoheiohtani" - chelseafreeman5

Chelsea & Freddie Freeman recently celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary

A few weeks ago, Chelsea and Freddie Freeman celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Nov. 22, 2014, at the opulent St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami.

"9 years down and forever to go! #wedding #anniversary" - freddiefreeman

They have three sons, with Charlie born in 2016. Due to complications with the cesarean birth, there were concerns about Chelsea being able to have more children. As such, they turned to surrogacy.

After an embryo transfer, Chelsea recalled the moment she found out she was pregnant (via ESPN):

"I started crying, and then I was freaking out. And then it's just all of those emotions again. It really did feel like immediately I was healed, all the stress and everything lifted off my shoulders when I saw that positive."

They now have two more sons, John and Maximus, who were born in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

"What an incredible year. Who’s ready for October Baseball?" - chelseafreeman5

With the family preparing for an exciting Christmas and a huge 2024 in the MLB, the sky is the limit for the Freemans and the LA Dodgers.

