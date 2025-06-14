Giants vs. Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 14, 2025

NL West leaders the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers lock horns on Saturday for the second of three games at Dodger Stadium.

Due to the Giants' 6-2 win in the series opener on Friday, both teams are 41-29 for the season.

Let's look at the odds for this fixture, and how the action might unfold on the diamond.

Giants vs. Dodgers prediction

Taking the mound for the Giants is righty Landen Roupp, who has been solid with a 4-4 record, along with a 3.29 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

Landen Roupp in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves - Source: Getty

Offensively, Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos, Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores have been the danger men for the visitors.

Highly-decorated veteran Clayton Kershaw will make only his sixth start of the season for the Dodgers. He continued to recover from surgery on his left knee and toe, missing the start of the campaign. Kershaw has a 1-0 record, along with a 4.35 ERA and 15 total strikeouts.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith are some of the most potent offensive players in all of baseball, and ones to keep an eye on.

After suffering defeat in Game 1, the hosts should have enough in the tank to come out on top in Saturday's game and even the series.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants 4, LA Dodgers 6

Odds

Money line: San Francisco Giants +150, LA Dodgers -185

Run line: Giants +1.5 (-130), Dodgers -1.5 (+107)

Total runs: Over 8.5 (-141), Under 8.5 (+116)

Injury report

Giants injuries:

Patrick Bailey: 10-day IL (Neck)

Matt Chapman: 10-day IL (Hand)

Justin Verlander: 15-day IL (Pectoral)

Jordan Hicks: 15-day IL (Toe)

Tom Murphy: 60-day IL (Back)

LA injuries:

Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)

Roki Sasaki: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)

Emmet Sheehan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Blake Treinen: 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Blake Snell: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

The hosts have some of the best clutch players in all of baseball on its roster, and should be able to deliver in this high-stakes matchup to open up another slender lead atop the NL West.

Money line: LA Dodgers -185

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+107)

Total runs: Over 8.5 (-141)

