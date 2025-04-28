Fans blast Rangers as Heliot Ramos walks off Giants win with 'little league home run'

San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos was at the heart of the action for his team on Sunday, helping his team edge a thrilling 3-2 win in the bottom of the ninth inning. Apart from scoring the winning run, Ramos managed two hits in three at-bats, also running in the tying run off to make it two runs apiece in the bottom of the fourth.
The way the winning run was conceded, however, does not make for pretty viewing for Rangers fans. Having bobbled a ball back to the pitcher for what appeared to be a routine out at first base, the Rangers made a mess of the throw not once but twice, allowing Heliot Ramos to effectively round the bases and come home off a hit that didn't even originally clear the infield.
A clip of the scarcely believable comedy of errors was posted to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the game came to an end by Jomboy Media.
"WALK OFF LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR HELIOT RAMOS!" the post was captioned
Reacting to the clip, several fans left comments ripping into the Rangers.
"That is so embarrassing," a fan wrote
"They shouldn’t have even given him a single on this. A decent throw gets him by two steps," another fan replied.
"There is no worse way to lose omg," another fan responded.
More fans criticized the Rangers for the mistakes.
"This is embarrassing for a little league team much less a team a year removed from a World Series trophy," another fan commented
"that’s the dumbest thing i’ve ever witnessed an MLB team do and i love it 😂😂😂," another fan posted
"I didn’t know the circus was in town. Sheesh," another fan shared
Sunday night's victory proved to be extremely important for the Giants, helping them sweep the Rangers and take their record to 19-10, putting them at the top of the extremely competitive NL West for now.
Heliot Ramos talks about the positive experience of sharing the locker room with newly acquired Willy Adames
Having signed a seven-year, $182 million deal to join the San Francisco Giants this past offseason, it appears Willy Adames wasted no time in settling in with his teammates.
Speaking about the positive influence a guy like Adames brings to the clubhouse on MLB Network Radio, Heliot Ramos commended the shortstop's attitude on and off the field.
"He's a great player, the numbers show it obviously," Ramos said. "As a person, I got to meet him. We have been hitting this past couple of days together and he's so positive. He's such a good person, too. So it's good to have him around. He loves talking hitting. He loves like working on his swing, he loves working on his body and all that.
"He's like a veteran guy, it's something that I look up to. It's something that I know will help me throughout the season if I'm slacking. I know he's gonna push me. He's gonna be like 'Get your mind right, do this, do that.' So I think he's a great player. I think he's a great person and I think we are in a good spot."
As the Giants look to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021, fans will be hoping the likes of Heliot Ramos and Willy Adames can continue to prove their worth.