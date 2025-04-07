Willy Adames sends 4-word message to Julio Rodriguez after retiring him with stunning play; Mariners superstar responds

As the San Francisco Giants faced off against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, Willy Adames faced off against his fellow Dominican, Julio Rodriguez. Showing outstanding skill and athleticism in the field, Adames managed to rob J-Rod of a hit as he fielded a grounder and threw the Mariners star out.

Ad

Shortly after the game came to an end, Adames took to Instagram to share a clip of the play, sending his old friend some love.

"I love you, bro!😘 @jrodshow44" Willy Adames wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, Rodriguez also posted his response in the comments, relaying similar energy back to Adames.

"That's what it's all about 🤞🏽🔥" Julio Rodriguez commented in Spanish

Screenshot of Julio Rodriguez's comment on Willy Adames' Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@willy2802)

Though he left empty-handed after this play, J-Rod did have a moment to remember of his own during the game, giving his side the lead with a solo home run in his very first at-bat.

Ad

It was Adames and the Giants who had the last laugh, though, as they managed to emerge victorious 5-4 after pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores came up clutch in the final inning of the game.

Both Julio Rodriguez and Willy Adames look to help their respective teams bounce back from disappointing 2024 seasons

Both the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants did not make it to the postseason in 2024 as they finished second and fourth in their respective divisions. In 2025, stars Julio Rodriguez and Willy Adames will be looking to help their teams avoid a similar fate.

Ad

Julio Rodriguez (L) and Willy Adames (R) (Images from - Getty)

For Julio Rodriguez, who struggled for offensive production last season, there seems to be an apparent improvement already. Having finished 2024 with 20 homers, Rodriguez has already hit three in the first 10 games this time around. The Mariners have some work to do as a team, though, having started slowly with a 3-7 record at the moment.

Adames, on the other hand, seems to be loving life at his new home so far. Having delivered a walk-off homer in the series opener against the Mariners on Friday, the shortstop yet again showcased his brilliance on Sunday, this time from a defensive standpoint, helping the Giants successfully sweep the series. So far, San Francisco have enjoyed an excellent 8-1 start to the new campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More