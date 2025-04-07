Willy Adames sends 4-word message to Julio Rodriguez after retiring him with stunning play; Mariners superstar responds

As the San Francisco Giants faced off against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, Willy Adames faced off against his fellow Dominican, Julio Rodriguez. Showing outstanding skill and athleticism in the field, Adames managed to rob J-Rod of a hit as he fielded a grounder and threw the Mariners star out.
Shortly after the game came to an end, Adames took to Instagram to share a clip of the play, sending his old friend some love.
"I love you, bro!😘 @jrodshow44" Willy Adames wrote.
Reacting to the post, Rodriguez also posted his response in the comments, relaying similar energy back to Adames.
"That's what it's all about 🤞🏽🔥" Julio Rodriguez commented in Spanish
Though he left empty-handed after this play, J-Rod did have a moment to remember of his own during the game, giving his side the lead with a solo home run in his very first at-bat.
It was Adames and the Giants who had the last laugh, though, as they managed to emerge victorious 5-4 after pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores came up clutch in the final inning of the game.
Both Julio Rodriguez and Willy Adames look to help their respective teams bounce back from disappointing 2024 seasons
Both the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants did not make it to the postseason in 2024 as they finished second and fourth in their respective divisions. In 2025, stars Julio Rodriguez and Willy Adames will be looking to help their teams avoid a similar fate.
For Julio Rodriguez, who struggled for offensive production last season, there seems to be an apparent improvement already. Having finished 2024 with 20 homers, Rodriguez has already hit three in the first 10 games this time around. The Mariners have some work to do as a team, though, having started slowly with a 3-7 record at the moment.
Adames, on the other hand, seems to be loving life at his new home so far. Having delivered a walk-off homer in the series opener against the Mariners on Friday, the shortstop yet again showcased his brilliance on Sunday, this time from a defensive standpoint, helping the Giants successfully sweep the series. So far, San Francisco have enjoyed an excellent 8-1 start to the new campaign.