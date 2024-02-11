“Gotta start catching up to dad!” - Blake Snell’s girlfriend Haeley Mar shows off her baby prep, hinting at future MLB star in making

Reigning NL Cy Young winner and free agent Blake Snell's girlfriend Haeley Mar is expecting, and the couple will soon embrace parenthood, as per their latest social media feed. A week ago, Mar flaunted her baby bump in an Instagram post.

Recently, Mar shared a story in which many pairs of kid sneakers were kept in line. That's surely for the young one along the way, and maybe she wants her kid to catch up with his dad in terms of the number of sneakers.

One way to do so would be to consistently play baseball, and it seems Mar is up for it.

"Gotta start catching up to dad!" Mar wrote in the story.

Blake Snell's Free agency continues

After a historic season where he joined the coveted list of pitchers to have won the Cy Young Award in both leagues, Snell is seeking a paycheck this offseason.

However, as we get closer to the commencement of spring training, his free agency will continue to be a big question. Earlier, the signing of Yoshinobu Yamamoto was seen as a trigger point for the rest of the pitchers to get into negotiations. Unexpectedly, Snell isn't yet signed yet, and a big reason for that may be his asking price.

The Yankees offered him around $150 million, but Snell's team rejected the offer, hoping to get a better deal. However, that hasn't been the case, with teams taking a conservative approach towards Snell.

Despite winning Cy Young in 2023, Blake Snell's consistency hasn't been great and his 30+ age doesn't help his cause either. He recorded a 4.2 ERA in 2021 and a 3.38 ERA in 2022. In both of these years, he pitched 128.2 and 128 innings, respectively, as he suffered injuries while at it.

The 31-year-old may have a few more good years left in him, but he may be thinking of a longer duration on his contract, which teams may not want to commit to.

Apart from Blake Snell, other notable starting pitcher options for the team include Jordan Montgomery, Shane Bieber (via trade) and Dylan Cease (via trade).

With spring training commencement around the corner, there will be a sense of urgency in the coming weeks, and we may finally get to know his destination.

