Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana mesmerized the Brooklyn crowd on Sunday night with her reggae and R&B grooves, sending those in attendance into an absolute trance! There was one person in particular in the crowd, however, who was completely awe-struck by the musician's prowess!

Yes, it was none other than Haley Alonso, wife of New York Mets star Pete Alonso. The overjoyed Boston native even took to her Instagram account mid-concert to share a glimpse with her fans.

Haley Alonso at Tash Sultana's concert in Brooklyn, New York, on 17th September 2023 - Source, Haley Alsonso Instagram

The ten-second video featured a sneak peek of the concert and a caption that read:

"No one does it like @tashsultanaofficial. The best guitarist of our generation" - Haley Alonso was quoted saying via her personal IG account.

That is truly high praise from Haley to Tash, and the former has surely echoed numerous sentiments about the talismanic Australian musician!

Tash broke out in the music scene more than a decade ago and continues to be a pioneer in the industry. The gender-fluid sensation has come a long way from busking the streets of Melbourne to releasing platinum records. Her music has earned her billions of streams, numerous nominations worldwide, award-winning songs, and performing to multiple sold-out audiences in her career!

Her song ‘Jungle’ was her real entry into the music fraternity, and she continues to be a force to be reckoned with. Her latest EP Sugar, for which she is currently touring, has gone viral all over the world. Fans have been thronging auditoriums all over the United States as she continues to tour the North American continent on her musical adventure!

"Smashing thru these shows, just added another show in Austin. Who’s comin" - Tash Sultana, Instagram.

She performs in Harrisburg next on the 19th of September. The bandwagon continues to Charlottesville and Atlanta and so forth.

Haley Alonso has met numerous famous people — including the Pope

Haley Alonso has met quite some famous people during in her life, the most memorable being her meeting with Pope Francis during her European honeymoon with her husband Pete Alonso in 2021.

"Pete Alonso and wife Haley meet Pope Francis during their honeymoon https://trib.al/kg3fIR1" - New York Post, Instagram.

The couple have also hung with the likes of Kesha in 2022 during the MLB All-Star week and Luke Combs in 2021.