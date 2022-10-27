After narrowly reaching the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies return to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies, who began the season with a 22-29 record, eventually turned their season around, finishing with a Wild Card-clinching record of 87-75.

The turning point of the season came when Philadelphia fired former manager Joe Girardi and replaced him with Rob Thomson. The Canadian manager was able to guide the Philadelphia Phillies to the postseason for the first time in 11 seasons.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS “They’ve fallen back in love with the Phillies. And I love that”



-Rob Thomson on Philly’s reaction to the Phils going to the World Series “They’ve fallen back in love with the Phillies. And I love that”-Rob Thomson on Philly’s reaction to the Phils going to the World Series https://t.co/FMtkF0mqkm

“They’ve fallen back in love with the Phillies. And I love that” -Rob Thomson on Philly’s reaction to the Phils going to the World Series" - John Clark

The last time the Phillies were in the postseason, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS. This year, Philadelphia was able to eliminate the Cardinals in the Wild Card round, getting a little taste of revenge for the franchise.

After defeating the San Diego Padres and the reigning champion Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves in the World Series against the Houston Astros. If Philadelphia manages to defeat the betting favorite Astros, it will be the third World Series title in franchise history.

Brian Grubb @briancgrubb "the first phillies world series home game in over a decade will take place on halloween night in south philly" sounds like the premise of a horror movie "the first phillies world series home game in over a decade will take place on halloween night in south philly" sounds like the premise of a horror movie

"The first phillies world series home game in over a decade will take place on halloween night in south philly" sounds like the premise of a horror movie" - Brian Grubb

The Philadelphia Phillies have won the World Series twice in their history, the first one coming in 1980, and the second coming in 2008. Here is a look at both championship teams.

The 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series Champions

After 98 years in the MLB, the 1980 Phillies brought a World Series championship to the City of Brotherly Love. Known as the "Cardiac Kids" for having so many close games, the Phillies defeated the Kansas City Royals in six games to win their first title in franchise history.

The roster consisted of some of the best players of their generation, including Pete Rose, Mike Schmidt, and Steve Carlton.

"Pete Rose playing in the 1980 #WorldSeries with the Phillies" - Baseball in Pics

The 1980 Philadelphia Phillies finished the regular season with a record of 91-71, winning the National League East. Before defeating the Royals in the World Series, the Phillies eliminated the Houston Astros in the NLCS.

The 2008 Phillies bring the World Series home

Like the 1980 team, the 2008 iteration of the Phillies was crowned the NL East Champions. The team finished the regular season with a record of 92-70, one win better than the 1980s team.

In what would be the 126th season in the history of the franchise, the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in the World Series. Excluding a 10-2 victory in Game 4 of the World Series, the Philles won each of their other three wins by just one run.

The 2008 roster featured some of the most beloved players in modern Phillies history, including power-hitting first baseman Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, and Pat Burrell.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Ryan Howard.

First pitch.

Phillies by a million. Ryan Howard. First pitch. Phillies by a million. https://t.co/G5CCTJtPl9

"Ryan Howard. First pitch. Phillies by a million" - NBC Sports Philadelphia

Being that the Phillies have only won the World Series twice in their history, if they are able to win the 2022 World Series, the modern roster will etch their names in Philadelphia sports history.

Poll : 0 votes