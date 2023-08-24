How did Stone Garrett get injured? Nationals outfielder carted off the field during game vs Yankees

In a concerning turn of events during Wednesday’s game against the Yankees, Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett suffered a notable injury that led to him being carted off the field. The incident occurred during the seventh inning as Garrett attempted a spectacular feat – robbing DJ LeMahieu of a potential home run. In the process, his left leg got tangled in the outfield wall, causing him to collapse in apparent pain.

Expand Tweet

According to reports, Garrett’s left leg was caught in the wall, leaving him writhing on the ground and prompting his swift removal from the game. The 27 year-old outfielder’s immediate condition was a cause for concern, and the Nationals’ medical staff is expected to assess the extent of his injury and provide updates in due course.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How was Stone Garrett performing in the 2023 season?

The unfortunate incident came at a particularly inopportune time, as Garrett had been showing solid performance during the 2023 season. With stats including a .269 batting average, a .343 OBP, and an OPS of .800, he had been making a notable impact at the plate. The outfielder’s past performance also highlighted his consistent contribution to the team’s efforts.

Stone Garrett was showing a solid performance before tonight’s injury vs. the Yankees.

As the Nationals await further information on Stone Garrett’s injury, fans and teammates will be hoping for a positive prognosis and a swift recovery for the talented outfielder.

MORE ON THE WASHINGTON NATIONALS: