"I've seen Japan winning and I just wanted to be part of it" - When Shohei Ohtani spoke about his motivation to win WBC for country

Shohei Ohtani had an incredible 2023 and the sky appears to be the limit in 2024. While he won many awards and accolades last season, perhaps his greatest achievement came with Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

After winning the WBC Championship against the USA, a game where he won the MVP, Ohtani spoke to reporters, calling it the best moment of his life:

"This is the best moment in my life. Just because we won today doesn't mean that we achieved a final goal, this is just a passing point. Our team has just started, so I think we need to tune-up for the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the next (WBC) is three years later, I'm going to have to keep the same level and hopefully I'll be a better player ... I would love to enter again."

Ohtani had his eyes not just on the prize but also on the bigger picture:

"I've seen Japan winning and I just wanted to be part of it. I really appreciate that I was able to have this great experience. The next generation, the kids, I was hoping that those people would like to play baseball. That would make me happy."

Shohei Ohtani shone as Team Japan defeated Team USA in the WBC Championship

In what is not a famous moment in baseball, Shohei Ohtani struck out his then-LA Angels teammate and USA captain Mike Trout. This sealed a 3-2 victory for Japan, which was their third WBC title and first since 2009.

The victory came as a surprise, as hosts USA were the favorites due to the star power throughout their roster. Ohtani touched on this when speaking to reporters after the game:

"Just looking at the great lineup of players ... obviously, we have respect, but at the same time, it looks like we might be beaten down.

"So just forget about those kind of feelings, we're just even, we just have to beat them - I just wanted to bring that feeling up among us."

Shohei Ohtani famously came out of the bullpen for Team Japan and got the final three outs to register the 3-2 victory, winning MVP for his heroics.

Across the tournament, Ohtani went .435/.606/.739, hit four doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He also pitched to a 1.86 ERA, recording 11 strikeouts in 9 and 2/3 innings.

Shohei Ohtani will have his eyes on the future in 2024, a future worth $700 million at the LA Dodgers. By his side for that future will be Team Japan teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed for the Dodgers shortly after Ohtani.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.