In Photos: Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly's wife Kat shares precious moment of 'beautiful day' with kids on baseball outing

Ryan Pressly enjoyed having his family swing by to see him in training, and his wife, Kat, shared some endearing photos on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the story:

"Beautiful day for some baseball"

Ryan Pressly's wife, Kat, shares a precious IG Story

It certainly was a beautiful day for baseball, and the kids had fun in the sunshine.

Ryan Pressly is expected to see a smaller role in 2024 due to the addition of Josh Hader, who is expected to be the Astros' main closer. However, a lot can happen in Spring Training and across an MLB season, and Pressly will be optimistic about his ability to contribute in whatever role he can.

Ryan Pressly and the Houston Astros are optimistic ahead of 2024 MLB season

The Astros are set to kick off their Spring Training fixtures against the Washington Nationals on February 24, and are a team to watch in 2024. Houston has one of the best teams in the MLB and will be hoping the new-look LA Dodgers struggle to gel their superteam together.

The addition of Josh Hader as a closer may have come as a disappointment to Ryan Pressly, but he was professional enough not to show it. Recognizing that the team comes first and Hader improves their chances, Pressly told reporters:

"Yeah, it was a surprise, but he makes our team better. He's hands-down one of the best relievers in the game. I'm happy he's here and happy to share the bullpen with him. It's going to be a fun time. He seems like a great teammate.''

When discussing his new role in the Astros' bullpen, Pressly recently told the media:

“I think we’ve got a great bullpen, probably one of the best bullpens in the league. I get paid to go get three outs. It don’t matter if it’s in the fourth inning or the ninth inning. Whenever the phone rings and they tell me to get in there, I’ll get in there.”

Pressly's attitude and professionalism throughout have been lauded, and Josh Hader mentioned that they are "all in the same boat" during his unveiling:

“We signed here to win baseball games, to win a championship. I think like Dana said, Ryan’s in the same boat, and we’re all in the same boat to do whatever we can and win ballgames and take it to the final step.”

Houston will be looking to hit the ground running in Spring Training and take some good form into the 2024 MLB season, a campaign in which they harbor serious World Series ambitions.

