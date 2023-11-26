In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea flaunts festive red Hermes Birkin bag worth $26,995 to welcome holiday season in style

Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, shared several pictures on her Instagram on Saturday. In them, she flaunted a festive red and white look to welcome in the holiday season.

Chelsea Freeman wore a white Christmas-themed t-shirt paired with black skinny jeans. The focal point of her holiday look was the Hermes Birkin 30 Rouge De Coeur red Epsom leather bag with gold hardware that has a sales price on 1stDibs.com of $26,995.

The Birkin, made of rare heritage leather with unique character, is crafted from entirely vegetable-tanned natural cowhide. It features a transparent finish that develops a patina over time, making the Hermes bag even more beautiful as it ages.

Chelsea's simple yet classy holiday look was evident as she showcased her flowing blonde hair and donned a stunning white "ho ho ho" themed T-shirt paired with classic black jeans. She captioned her post:

"Are you ready for it? Our Black Friday drop + sale is now live on our website."

Chelsea Freeman has her own game-day-inspired clothing line centered around Braves merchandise. This cute "ho ho ho" themed T-shirt is part of her latest holiday collection.

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman's relationship timeline

Freddie Freeman has a beautiful family with Chelsea and they have three sons. The couple first met during Freeman's second season with the Atlanta Braves in 2011, while they were both working in the Atlanta area.

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman got married on November 22, 2014, at the luxurious St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami. They went on their honeymoon to Australia.

In 2016, Chelsea and Freddie were blessed with their first child, a son named Charlie Freeman, who was born on September 16, 2016.

Chelsea and Freddie faced difficulties conceiving another child and turned to surrogacy. They were blessed with two more sons, Boston and Maximus through surrogacy.

In her college years, Chelsea worked as a model and later transitioned to a career as a real estate agent. She was employed with Keller Real Estate in Atlanta before relocating to Los Angeles with her husband, Freddie.

Their eldest son, Charlie, is already showing remarkable talent in youth baseball. At just six years old, he excels in competitions and aspires to follow in his father's footsteps by playing for the Dodgers one day.

To be close to Dodger Stadium and reduce travel time, Freeman invested in a stunning property worth $7,825,000 in Los Angeles.

Their new home is conveniently located within a 20-minute drive from the stadium, allowing Freddie Freeman to focus more on his game and spend time with his family.

