In Photos: Olivia Dunne 'defrosts' in style while rocking brown bikini during Baton Rouge getaway

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is big news in the USA and her social media presence is a major reason why. With Dunne boasting 7.9 million followers on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram, her reach is impressive, which has been noted by multiple businesses.

Dunne has a hectic schedule in 2024 and spends her time training and competing for the LSU gymnastics team and being an ambassador for a variety of brands. She shares snippets of her daily life with her followers on social media and recently enjoyed a bit of downtime in the Baton Rouge sun, clad in a brown bikini.

She captioned her IG post:

"Defrosting🌬️"

While everything appears to be going Dunne's way in 2024, she did have a wardrobe malfunction in a recent IG story, which could result in repercussions from the social media giant. This would be a stumbling block for Dunne, who generates a significant amount of her income through sponsored content on the platform.

Olivia Dunne talks about her relationship with Paul Skenes on SportsCenter

To kick off March, Olivia Dunne appeared on SportsCenter to discuss her hopes of an LSU National Championship in her senior year and a whole host of topics. One such was her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes.

Skenes confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that they were dating in August 2023, and the couple appear to have gone from strength to strength since. Dunne mentioned how unphased Skenes is, and how that is something she loves about him:

"He's pretty level-headed all the time, that's what I love about him. And I think that we're a really good pair because of that, because I have a crazy lifestyle and things get thrown my way all the time.

"Sometimes my emotions sway up and down, and he's very level. I just think it's a very good match."

She also discussed her rise to social media prominence, saying that there was a method behind it:

"There's definitely a strategy behind it. It was over quarantine when it really blew up for me and from there I had the help of my mom and my sister managing me and my time and just having the right people around me."

With much of Olivia Dunne's life documented on social media, her legions of fans will doubtless be excited to see more content revolving around her and Paul Skenes.

