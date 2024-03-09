In Photos: Orioles' star Jackson Holliday and wife Chloé's exclusive photoshoot captures couple's beach romance

Jackson Holliday is expected to break out with the Baltimore Orioles in the 2024 MLB season, and the 2022 draft's first-overall pick is gearing up for an exciting year. A large part of his life is his wife, Chloé Cox, whom the 20-year-old shortstop married in January this year.

As seen on Instagram, the pair were in Sarasota, Florida, posing for some romantic snaps on the beach. Klaire Elyse Photography captured the moments and captioned the post:

"Got to take the cutest pictures of these two love birds..🕊️💕"

While the two are excited about the prospect of sharing their lives together, the 2024 MLB season is drawing ever closer and expectations for Holliday are rising.

How has Jackson Holliday performed in Spring Training with the Orioles?

Jackson Holliday - Baltimore Orioles v Philadelphia Phillies

Jackson Holliday was named the top prospect for the 2024 season by MLB Pipeline, which is high praise indeed. Behind the Orioles shortstop was Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who rounded out the top three.

In Spring Training, Holliday has had 24 at-bats and recorded 2 runs, 7 hits, 1 RBI and 1 stolen base, batting at a .292 average.

The Athletic spoke to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde about Jackson Holliday and his expectations in 2024, with some touting him to win the Rookie Of The Year Award:

“I don’t want to put that expectation on Jackson,” said Hyde. “You know, he’s 20 years old. He just turned 20 (in December). He’s very, very talented. He’s flown through the minor leagues, at one year out of high school. So to put Rookie of the Year expectations on him, I don’t want to do that at all. I just want him to fit in.

"But, he’s going to be a really good player for a long time in this league.

“We’ve got a couple more weeks to watch him, and to see if we think he’s ready to break (camp) with us or not,” Hyde said. “But if not, if he doesn’t, I wouldn’t expect him to be in the minor leagues a long time.”

As for Holliday, he told The Athletic that his first dream is to make the roster for Opening Day, and from there he said:

“I dream of playing in big games. And I think that this organization is in a position to be able to play a lot of big games.”

The sky appears to be the limit for Jackson Holliday, and his wife, Chloé, will be supporting him the whole way.

