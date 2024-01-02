Inside Arizona Diamondbacks' $210,000,000 Chase Field stadium with MLB's first-ever pool

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won the NL West three times since they began playing in the MLB in 1998. After an 84-78 2023 regular season, the Diamondbacks fought their way through the playoffs. They got close to adding to their one World Series win but were defeated by the Texas Rangers in five games.

Arizona plays at the iconic Chase Field, a 48,405-capacity stadium that features a retractable roof and a pitchside pool. Given that Phoenix is North America's hottest major city, the roof was a necessity, although it is a rarity in the MLB (only seven teams with retractable roofs and one team with a dome).

Chase Field has hosted an array of games across sports and seen legendary moments and players on its hallowed turf.

Let's take a look at some snaps of the Diamondbacks' stadium, which Forbes values at $210 million:

Fans gather outside of Chase Field before the World Baseball Classic Pool C game between Team Mexico and Team Colombia on March 11, 2023

The stadium has hosted a variety of sports and baseball formats, including the MLB's All-Star game.

A general view of pregame ceremonies before the 2011 XM All-Star Futures Game at Chase Field on July 10, 2011

Chase Field has hosted World Series games in 2001 and 2023. The Diamondbacks won all four of their home games in 2001 against the New York Yankees to deliver their first and only World Series.

That wasn't the case in 2023, as the Texas Rangers came out on top as 4-1 winners. That said, the Diamondbacks can look back on their season with a lot of pride.

Corbin Carroll #7 of Arizona walks across the field before Game Five of the World Series against the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on November 01, 2023

Chase Field has been the backdrop for some great shots and iconic moments in its history and has the third-highest capacity in the MLB, behind Oakland Coliseum (56,782) and Dodger Stadium (56,000).

General view as the Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres stand attended for the national anthem before the MLB opening day game at Chase Field on April 07, 2022

Pitcher Archie Bradley #25 waves an Arizona flag as the team celebrates in the outfield pool after defeating the Miami Marlins and clinching a postseason birth at Chase Field, September 24, 2017

The stadium has also hosted the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on and off since the year 2000 and has been the venue for the bowl game every year since 2016. This year, the Kansas Jayhawks beat the UNLV Rebels 49-36.

Running back Vincent Davis Jr. #5 of the UNLV Rebels celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on December 26, 2023

Chase Field also hosted games at the 2023 World Baseball Classic and hosts concerts for some of the biggest bands around the globe:

Pitcher Javier Assad #77 of Team Mexico (C) acknowledges the crowd after Mexico defeated Team Canada 10-3 during the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 15, 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks hoping to avenge World Series hurt in 2024

The Diamondbacks fought their way to the 2023 World Series the hard way, showing grit and determination as they dispatched some of the MLB's top teams. Their regular-season form didn't suggest a World Series run was in the offing, but come the playoffs, Arizona dug deep.

They won the NL Wild Card Series 2-0, putting an end to the Milwaukee Brewers season. The Diamondbacks hit form in the NL Division Series, dispatching the LA Dodgers in three games.

Arizona faced the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series and came out 4-3 winners in seven thrilling games. While they lost the World Series in five games to the Rangers, the plucky Diamondbacks will be optimistic they can push on in 2024.

