Inside MLB titan Babe Ruth's former $1,650,000 colonial mansion, a 200-year-old vintage masterpiece with spacious barn and vaulted ceilings

Babe Ruth was a baseball legend after dominating the MLB for 22 years with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Boston Braves. His incredible accolades speak for themselves, and many baseball fans would jump at the chance to live in his old house.

The property, known as Home Plate Farm, hit the market for $1.65 million in 2012. Let's look at this historic mansion in Sudbury, Massachusetts, which was built in the 1800s and comes with a 5,000-square-foot barn and stables.

Babe Ruth's former $1,650,000 colonial mansion (Image credit: Realtor.com)

The property has an authentic vintage feel, which certainly makes sense given its age.

The expansive workshop is reminiscent of a time when the majority of home improvements were DIY jobs.

Spacious rooms and plenty of windows allow natural light into the house, which has beautiful wood floors.

The property is also not far from Willis Pond, which is the subject of a folk legend. The story goes that Ruth was staying at a hunting cabin by the pond one winter and, during a party, pushed a piano onto the ice. When the ice began to melt, the piano sank to the bottom of the pond where, as the story goes, it remains today.

Babe Ruth's accolades and career earnings

Pianos and mansions aside, Babe Ruth had an incredible MLB career, and there is a reason he is the all-time great against whom all superstars are compared. Ruth won seven World Series, three of which came with the Boston Red Sox, while the other three with the New York Yankees.

He was the AL home run leader 12 times, the AL RBI leader five times and pitched a perfect game with the Red Sox in 1917. As such, it might not surprise fans that he was paid handsomely during his career, although the money in sports has increased astronomically since his playing days (1914-1935).

Babe Ruth earned $856,900 in his career, which equates to $18.7 million today, as per Baseball Reference. At the time of his death on Aug. 16, 1948, Ruth is estimated to have had a net worth of $800,000 (per Celebrity Net Worth).

