"It doesn't happen too many times" - When Aaron Judge gave free agency advice to Juan Soto after Yankees' World Series loss

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto formed one of the most lethal offenses in the big leagues playing together for the New York Yankees in 2024. With 99 home runs between the pair, Soto and Judge's invaluable contributions helped the Yankees to the AL East title and took them to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

However, things ended on a sour note as the Yankees came up short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

With the season done and dusted, Soto's imminent free agency was an extremely hot topic, and Aaron Judge was asked for any advice for Soto ahead of arguably the most crucial offseason of his career. Judge advised his friend to "enjoy the process" in his response.

"[I'd advise Soto to] Just enjoy the process, you know. Very few times in your career do you get to pick where you want to go. A guy like that, he's going to have every single team that can afford him calling his phone." Judge said [3:48], via YES Network in October 2024.

"Just enjoy the process, talk it over with your family and friends, pray about it. Most importantly, just enjoy it, it doesn't happen too many times in your career." Judge added

Juan Soto and the Mets came out on top in their latest showdown against Aaron Judge and the Yankees

Juan Soto signed the largest deal in MLB history to join the New York Mets in free agency. The $765 million deal with the Mets made him public enemy number one for Yankees fans.

Soto's time at Citi Field began slower than fans would have hoped. In the first Subway Series of the season at Yankee Stadium, the Dominican failed to impress as the Yankees took two out of three games.

However, the 26-year-old has been showing his quality of late and played a key role in helping his team return the favor in the reverse series in early July.

Both Soto and Judge are doing their best to help their teams challenge for division titles, and are well-placed to be in the mix when the postseason comes around.

