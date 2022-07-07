Jose Altuve and Nina Altuve: Complete timeline of their relationship

Jose Altuve is a professional baseball player from Venezuela. He is the second baseman for the MLB Houston Astros. The 32-year-old player is currently wed to Nina Altuve. Altuve makes it a point to avoid the spotlight and can be somewhat private when discussing his personal life.

According to a few reports, Jose and Nina started dating when they were teenagers. Here’s a complete timeline of Jose and Nina Altuve’s relationship.

Jose and Nina walked down the aisle as teenagers

Jose and Nina were high school sweethearts. On November 20, 2006, they exchanged vows. Jose was 16 and Nina was only 14. Despite the fact that they were so young when they tied the knot, they have managed to forge a solid bond and remain happily married to this day.

She recently posted this stunning picture with husband Jose.

"[English translation] About 32 years ago the love of my life was born @josealtuve27 God is always with you breaking down walls, opening the way, blessing your life. We love you. Do we really look beautiful?" - Nina Altuve

Nina’s Instagram is full of pictures featuring Jose and their children.

Jose Altuve and Nina had their first baby after ten years

Jose and Nina Altuve welcomed their first child, Melanie Andrea, 10 years after their marriage, in 2016.

“Now when I’m on the field I just think about playing baseball, but then when I go home I just think about her and talking to her and what I can do to help her—just everything about her. Baseball is the thing I do, and she’s what I’m doing after that. So, she fits perfectly into my life," said Jose of his daughter.

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they welcomed their second daughter together.

"[English translation] 9 years later" - Nina Altuve

Nina shared a family photo to her Instagram account in February.

Jose Altuve, All-Star

Jose Altuve is a seven-time MLB All-Star. In four of those games, he was voted as the starting second baseman for the American League in the All-Star Game.

New York Yankees v Houston Astros

Jose Altuve was awarded the AL MVP Award and the Hank Aaron Award in 2017. He has won five Silver Slugger Awards and one Gold Glove in his career and was the American League Championship Series MVP in 2019. He also won a World Series with the Astros.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far