Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shows off her million-dollar smile adorned in diamond grillz

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie Canseco, has had a busy 2024. Her modeling career is taking off, with Canseco featuring in a variety of shoots for companies and photographers.

Given her good start to the year, Canseco showed off her diamond grillz on her Instagram Stories. Her caption gave a shout-out to Dr. Thomas Connelly, dubbed the "Father of Diamond Dentistry."

"Connellydds did it again💎"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josie Canseco's IG Stories

Josie Canseco is celebrating a career milestone in March, as she graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar March edition. Canseco told Maxim in 2023 that her career ambition is to work for Chanel or Vogue:

“The ultimate goal for me, because of my love for their late, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, would be to work with Chanel. Another dream would be an American Vogue cover. I think being chosen for something that big would, in a way, solidify my success.”

Josie and Jose Canseco have fun at Travis Scott’s HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Josie and Jose Canseco - Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Travis Scott hosted a celebrity softball game in Houston last month. Scott had the stars out in Houston, and among a host of celebrities and athletes, Josie and Jose Canseco were there. The MLB icon and his daughter clearly had fun, with Josie breaking out some questionable dance moves.

The MVP for the game was Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, while Travis Scott amused fans with his high-effort performance. Scott took to X to thank everyone involved for helping raise money for the Cactus Jack Foundation:

"I must say Houston that was so much funnnnnnnn Thank you to ever body that came out took time out there busy day to come rock out at Minute Maid park. For a good game. That was Fing fun !!!!!!!!!"

Another NFL star present was DeAndre Hopkins and former MVP running back Adrian Peterson was in attendance too, as was Johnny Manziel.

Rappers Paul Wall, Trae tha Truth and Ne-Yo were among the multitude of famous faces that made it a memorable day in Houston.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.