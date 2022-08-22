"Joy wasn’t exactly sure of Alex’s intentions" - Derek Jeter once swiped pal-turned-enemy Alex Rodriguez's Latina crush for himself

New York Yankees legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter have seen many ups and downs through the years. Once best friends, they became bitter enemies. One time, Jeter even swiped Rodriguez’s crush for himself.

Rodriguez met Joy Enriquez at a game in Puerto Rico in 2001 and reportedly fell for the singer. A-Rod, who was then good friends with Jeter, introduced Enriquez to him.

According to one of Enriquez’s friends, she reportedly fell for Jeter and couldn’t keep her eyes off him, states "The Post."

“Joy wasn’t exactly sure of Alex’s intentions, but she and Derek just couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.”

The friend also told "The Post" that Enriquez was often in New York because of her work.

“Joy is in New York a lot because of her music, and she has an album coming out in September.”

Joy Enriquez never admitted romantic feelings for Rodriguez. Jeter and Enriquez were often spotted together publicly during the 2001 All-Star Game.

Derek Jeter has been linked to several women in the past, including singer Mariah Carey. Speaking to Oprah in an interview, Carey disclosed that Jeter had acted as a catalyst for her decision to leave her unhealthy marriage to Tommy Mottola.

Jeter was also linked to Indian model and actress, Miss Universe Lara Dutta. A friend of Lara Dutta disclosed to "The Post" that they were not romantically involved.

“They were just friends – he tried to date her, but Lara wasn’t into it.”

The pair never confirmed their relationship.

A-Rod has also dated many girls in the past, including pop star Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez often posted several pictures on social media featuring her.

"Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever." - Alex Rodriguez

They dated a few years and were engaged for two but split in 2021.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter’s fickle friendship

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter did not have a smooth ride together.

In the 1990s, Rodriguez and Jeter were MLB stars and close friends. Unfortunately, Rodriguez's remarks about Jeter in a 2001 "Esquire" article seemed to attribute Jeter's success to being with a powerful team rather than his baseball skills.

In a recent interview with Michael Kay, Jeter said he believes in moving on.

“You move on. You learn. Things happen in life,” Jeter said. “[I] lost one of my best friends in Gerald Williams [to cancer in February] and you realize life is short. You don’t hold grudges anymore and you move on.”

The two men seem to be trying to mend their broken friendship.

From 2017 through February 2022, Derek Jeter held dual positions as CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins. A-Rod serves as both the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. and the chairman of Presidente Beer. Rodriguez also has a stake in the National Basketball Association's Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA).

