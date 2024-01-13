"Kind of incognito" - When 7x NFL champion Tom Brady went undercover to enjoy Yankees game with his kids

Almost a decade ago, NFL legend Tom Brady was spotted at the Yankee stadium with his two children for an MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The seven-time NFL champion was playing for the New England Patriots that time, in 2014. In one his outings with the kids, Brady was spotted in the MLB game between the Yankees and the Pirates in New York making a feeble attempt at a disguise. He had a beard, hat and sunglasses, but the stadium broacasters saw right through it.

"Kind of incognito with the lid on ... and the beard and the sunglasses," commented the broacasters.

Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2000 Draft as one of the top prospects and went on to spend two decades with them.

During that time, he won six Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs. He has won virtually every individual award there's to win for a player in the NFL. He joined the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in 2020 for the last three years of his career, winning another Super Bowl.

Brady's personal life has also been under the spotlight throughout his career, especially after his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. While he had his first child with his previous girlfriend, he got married to Bundchen in 2007 and has two children with her.

New England Patriots owner reveals interesting fact about Tom Brady

New England Patriots pricipal owner Robert Kraft said an interesting fact about Tom Brady after parting ways with long-time coach Bill Belichick earlier this week.

Kraft has revealed that the coach said that he believed Tom Brady's best days were behind him before the NFL legend went on to win the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

“Bill had told me he couldn’t play anymore, and then he goes out and wins the f–king Super Bowl.”

After his retirement, Brady still makes appearances in the Yankee Stadium and attends other MLB games as well.

