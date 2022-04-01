LA Angels vs Chicago Cubs Prediction & Match Preview - April 2nd | MLB Spring Training 2022

On Saturday, Noah Syndergaard and the LA Angels will travel down Highway 202 to Mesa, Arizona, to take on Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs. This is the final preseason game for the two teams in the Cactus League, and with it, Spring Training 2022 comes to an end.

The match will be played on Saturday evening at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. The Cubs have been playing at Sloan Park since it opened eight years ago.

Here's what to expect from this interleague matchup between two teams that will not meet each other in the regular season, but will no doubt be doing all they can to leave an impression.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Saturday, April 2, 12:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Sloan Field, Mesa, Arizona

LA Angels Preview

LA Angels manager Joe Maddon has a lot to be excited about for his team in 2022. So far, the Angels sit in third place in the Cactus League, where they have currently won three straight.

The usual suspects, Shohei Ohtani and Brandon Marsh, have been producing at their usual pace. The Angels have also been able to rely on secondary and some AA talent. Joe Adell, who usually bats lower in the order, has hit three home runs and scored five runs. The Angels, who are hot on the tail of the Houston Astros for the division pennant, are hungry for victories.

LA Angels Key Player - Justin Upton

Entering his sixth season with the Angels, Justin Upton has really solidified his role as a veteran who can also produce. So far in this Spring Training, he has led the Angels in home runs, RBIs, and runs, including a grand slam yesterday against the Brewers.

This comes after Upton was questioned by many pundits about his longevity. Upton, who will turn 35 later this season, has only been able to play about 150 games over the past two seasons due to pesky injury problems. The former two-time American League Silver Slugger award winner will become an unrestricted free agent and will be eager to prove himself as valuable enough to stick around.

"The second home run of *today's game for Justin Upton!" - @ LA Angels

LA Angels Predicted Lineup

P Shohei Ohtani CF Mike Trout 3B Matt Duffy 1B Jared Walsh RF Taylor Ward LF Justin Upton C Max Stassi 2B Jack Mayfield SS Tyler Wade

Chicago Cubs Preview

The Cubs are one of the few teams in Arizona this spring that have performed better than the Angels. At the time of this writing, they are 8-4 and on a four-game winning streak.

With an impressive 6-2 at Sloan Field, the Cubs are beginning to look like the squad they will field on Opening Day. They will meet the defending National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 7.

Key Player - Seiya Suzuki

Perhaps the most anticipated addition to the the Cubs and possibly the MLB this season is the 27-year-old player from Hiroshima in the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League. For the past eight seasons, Seiya Suzuku has garnered a very impressive .315 batting average while hitting 182 dingers.

With many clubs eyeing him as he made the transition to North American baseball this past offseason, he eventually landed in Chicago with the Cubs. Suzuki has not made many appearances so far this spring, with Cubs manager David Ross looking to save him for when the games matter. However, Suzuki already has a home run and two RBIs in his nine at-bats this spring.

"Please enjoy @suzuki_seiya_sb's destruction of a baseball." - @ Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs Predicted Lineup

2B Nick Madrigal RF Seiya Suzuki 1B Frank Schwindel C Wilson Contreras 3B Jonathan Villar CF Jason Heyward DH Ian Happ LF Clint Frazier SS Nico Hoerner

LA Angels vs Chicago Cubs Predicition

Both teams are beginning to look more and more like what we will see on Opening Day. Both sides have proven their ability to hit, and hit for power. It is more than likely this affair will come down to pitching. With Marcus Stroman the likely starter for the Cubs, it looks like they may just edge out the LA Angels this time. Our prediction: Cubs. 3-1.

Marcus Stroman will be keen to make an impression with his new team

Where to watch the LA Angels and Chicago Cubs

LA Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Livestream: MLB.TV

Chicago Cubs

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

Both teams play in exceptionally different divisions. Both teams came fourth in their respective groupings last year. However, there is no doubt that both teams possess the goods to make it much farther in 2022. The LA Angels finished 18 games back of the pennant while the Cubs were 24 behind.

It will be interesting to see how the two teams finish up their spring seasons and how they transition to the 2022 season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt