Lance Lynn Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for the two-time All-Star pitcher

If the Chicago White Sox decide to become sellers this season, all eyes will be on two-time All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn. The soon-to-be 36-year-old starter may be the most likely trade candidate if the White Sox are unable to salvage their slow start to the season.

With a dismal 7-16 record, the White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB. While the team may be able to use their plethora of injuries as an excuse for their poor start, the fact that the majority of the roster has underperformed may lead to a massive roster shakeup.

Dan @Crazedrat1



Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Mike Clevinger the biggest names.



"At this point, it looks as if we might be serious sellers at the trade deadline. Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Mike Clevinger the biggest names. Might be about that time for another rebuild but GM Rick Hahn should be relieved of his duties beforehand." - @Crazedrat1

"At this point, it looks as if we might be serious sellers at the trade deadline. Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Mike Clevinger the biggest names. Might be about that time for another rebuild but GM Rick Hahn should be relieved of his duties beforehand." - @Crazedrat1

While the White Sox have a club option for Lance Lynn next season, the front office may elect to trade off some of their veteran assets in order to right the ship. Here is a look at three teams that may look to acquire Lynn before the this year's trade deadline.

The Philadelphia Phillies could use Lance Lynn in their pitching rotation

One of the top teams entering the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Phillies' pitching rotation has been one of the least consistent in the league this season. At the time of writing this piece, the Phillies have the 7th highest ERA in the MLB with a combined 4.82 ERA through 23 games.

Lance Lynn could enter the pitching rotation immediately and provide the club with a proven veteran arm. While Lynn has struggled so far this season, he has been a top-tier starter over the last four years. It would be surprising if the Phillies sat idly by, which makes a Lynn trade intriguing.

Explaining The Phillies @ExplainingPhils

"Lance Lynn against the Phillies now that they scored 14 runs the day before" - @ExplainingPhils

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be an intriguing landing spot for Lynn

One of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks could bolster their pitching rotation by adding Lynn in a trade. Following the release of veteran Madison Bumgarner, the team has a vacant spot for Lynn, who would be an instant upgrade over MadBum.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

"Left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will eat more than $34 million remaining on his contract, sources tell ESPN. Story, free and unlocked, at ESPN:" - @JeffPassan

Depending on the demands of the Chicago White Sox, Lynn may be available for a relatively reasonable deal, which could entice the Diamondbacks to make a big move.

A jump to the Los Angeles Angels could be interesting

From one huge city to another, Lynn could be a trade target for the Los Angeles Angels, who will be looking to prove to Shohei Ohtani that they can build a winning team. With Ohtani's pending free agency, the Angels need to be aggressive to field the best team possible, which could land Lynn at Angel Stadium.

Not only would Lance Lynn be an upgrade to their current pitching rotation, but the $18 million club option for next season could be intriguing. Since the Angels will be looking to remain competitive, having a former All-Star under contract for next season may motivate the team to acquire Lynn over a rental starting pitcher.

