Lenny Dykstra took a dig at the Philadelphia Phillies after their NFL counterparts, the Philadelphia Eagles, entered their postseason in convincing fashion, comparing both the teams' regular season runs.

Dykstra took to Twitter to collate the two different Philadelphia teams from different leagues and voice his opinion. He was happy for the NFL franchise, which qualified for their own playoffs with a 12-1 record, but proceeded to subtly call out the lack of performance by the Phillies, who did not have the same.

"Congratulations to the Philadelphia @Eagles on being 12-1 and qualifying for the postseason (a little more convincingly than the @Phillies did so)." -Lenny Dykstra wrote on Twitter

The Philadelphia side had a 87-75 record in the home season, finishing third in their National League Division. They are 14 games behind the top two teams, the New York Mets and the Division title holders, the Atlanta Braves. The strongest regular-season month for The Fightin' Phils was June, as they recorded a 19-8 record that month.

But to everyone's surprise, the Phils were able to make a deep run in the playoffs, making it to their first World Series appearance since 2000. They won the Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals before proceeding to upset the defending champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 to reach their first NLCS in 12 years. They defeated the San Diego Padres in five games before losing to the Houston Astros in six in the Fall Classic.

Lenny Dykstra blamed the Phillies' World Series loss on Jill Biden

After the World Series ended with Philadelphia losing to Houston in six games, Lenny Dykstra took to Twitter to make a series of comments against the First Lady of the US, Jill Biden.

Since the doctor showed up, the #Phillies went 0-3 with 9 total hits. #TheCooler. - Dykstra wrote on Twitter

Lenny Dykstra is a controversial figure on social media as he calls out anyone who does not match his personal interests. He has often been called out by media houses for the same.

