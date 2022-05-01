Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 3rd | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels travel to Beantown to square off against the Boston Red Sox for the first game of their three-game series.

The Angels have been a revelation so far and currently boast a 14-8 record. They have leap-frogged American League West favorites the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the division.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, seem lost and have been unable to find the consistency to string together wins on a regular basis. The boys from Fenway Park have playoff aspirations again this year after a respectable run last season but will need to start clicking sooner rather than later.

The Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees, and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking to separate themselves from the rest of the American League this season. Boston could fall too far behind and struggle to make up the lost ground.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 3, 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

Los Angeles Angels Preview

The Los Angeles Angels have been a revelation so far this season. They have snatched away the top spot in the American League West and seem poised to run away with it. The Angels are the best batting team in all of the American League with an average of .255 with 27 homers and 99 RBIs as a crew.

Mike Trout is off to an outstanding start and looks primed to challenge teammate Shohei Ohtani for the American League's Most Valuable Player Award this campaign. It would be a walk in the park for the Angels of Anaheim if they can out-gun an otherwise below-average Boston Red Sox rotation.

Key Player - Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout

Touted by many as the greatest baseball player in the league, Mike Trout has looked more like himself after struggling with and injury for the duration of last season. The former two-time and back-to-back American League MVP has a slash line of .323/.447/.694 with five homers and ten RBIs on 20 base hits. He is also the league leader in OPS with 1.141.

Trout is so eager to be playing the whole season that he wants to continue playing even in the rain (via Fox Sports on Twitter):

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX ⛈️ Mike Trout and Vince Velasquez wanted to continue their battle⛈️ Mike Trout and Vince Velasquez wanted to continue their battle 😆⛈️ https://t.co/R3XvIPFwcX

It looks like nothing can stop Trout at the moment. Watch him light up the skies at Fenway Park.

Los Angeles Angels Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Shohei Ohtani

Taylor Ward, RF Shohei Ohtani, DH Mike Trout, CF Anthony Rendon, 3B Matt Duffy, 1B Jo Adell, LF Kurt Suzuki, C Tyler Wade, 2B David Fletcher, SS

Boston Red Sox Prediction

To say that the Boston Red Sox are struggling can be an understatement. After going all the way to the American League Division series last year, they currently find themselves fourth in the ultra-competitive American League East. More worryingly, the signs of a turnaround don't look convincing at all.

A huge reason for this cold start is the absence of ace starter Chris Sale, who's been out for an extended period of time due to a stress fracture in his rib cage. The Boston battery crew isn't helping the cause either as they're just batting .225 and have driven in only 75 runs so far. They are in the bottom ten of the league in both those stats.

Key Player - Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox stalwart Xander Bogaerts

Similar to what he's done throughout his career, Xander Bogaerts is trying to carry the Red Sox on his back. The Aruban is batting .375/.419/.500 and currently leads the American League in both batting average and in base hits with 30.

It is still undecided whether the Red Sox will extend the club legend's career or if the organization will let him go and stick with Trevor Story. As things stand, the team will be doing a huge disservice to the fans and the team in general if they don't let Bogaerts stay in Boston.

Boston Red Sox Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Michael Wacha

Trevor Story, 2B Alex Verdugo, LF Xander Bogaerts, SS Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Enrique Hernandez, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Franchy Cordero, 1B Christian Vazquez, C

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox Prediction

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a superb start, while the Red Sox offense is sputtering at the moment. It will take something brilliant from starter Michael Wacha, who currently holds a 1.77 ERA through four starts to pitch a gem against the Angels.

We'll still give the edge to the Angels, albeit very slightly because of their red-hot offense. Los Angeles to win 4-2.

Where to follow Angels vs Red Sox?

Watch: Bally Sports West (Angels), NESN (Red Sox).

Listen: KLAA 830 (Angels), WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM (Red Sox).

