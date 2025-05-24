Mariners vs. Astros: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 24, 2025

The Seattle Mariners lock horns with their AL West rivals, the Houston Astros, for the third of their four-game series at Daikin Park on Saturday. The Mariners currently lead the division with a 29-21 record, while the Astros sit second with a 26-25 record.

So far, both teams have won a game each, with the hosts taking the opener while the visitors fought back to level the series with an important win in Game 2. Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might unfold on the field.

Mariners vs Astros prediction

On the mound for Seattle is righty Bryan Woo, who has looked great this season. So far, the 25-year-old has a 5-1 record, along with a 2.65 ERA and 55 total strikeouts. In his most recent outing, Woo recorded a quality start against the San Diego Padres, striking out five and allowing only one earned run in seven innings.

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

From a hitting standpoint, Cal Raleigh, Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford have enjoyed strong seasons for the visitors.

For the Astros, two-time All-Star Framber Valdez is handed his eleventh start of the season. So far, the Dominican has a 3-4 record, along with a 3.57 ERA and 59 total strikeouts. In his last appearance, against the Texas Rangers on May 17, Valdez gave up three earned runs in six innings, striking out eight.

With the bat, Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes, Jake Meyers and Jeremy Pena lead the way for the hosts.

Having registered an important win in Friday's game, Seattle should be able to carry that momentum forward and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 4, Houston Astros 3

Odds

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -109, Houston Astros -109

Run Line: Seattle -1.5 (+148), Houston +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+135), Under 8.5 (-182)

Injury report

Seattle injuries

Luke Raley: 10-day IL (Side)

Bryce Miller: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Logan Gilbert: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Trent Thornton: 15-day IL (Stomach)

Gregory Santos: 60-day IL (Knee)

Jackson Kowar: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Bliss: 60-day IL (Bicep)

Victor Robles: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Houston Astros injuries

Taylor Trammell: 10-day IL (Calf)

Yordan Alvarez: 10-day IL (Hand)

Pedro Leon: 10-day IL (Knee)

Spencer Arrighetti: 15-day IL (Thumb)

Ronel Blanco: 15-day IL (Elbow)

J.P. France: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Cristian Javier: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Exper's picks:

This is a very even game on paper, both in terms of the pitching matchup and each team's hitting prowess lately. Coming into this one off a victory last night, and with their starter in slightly better touch than his counterpart, Seattle should have enough in the tank to register a narrow win.

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -119

Run Line: Houston Astros +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-182)

