Marlins vs. Dodgers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 30, MLB 2025

The Miami Marlins and LA Dodgers will conclude their three-game series Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series by a combined 14 runs, and they will be aiming for a sweep.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Recent Form and Records
The Dodgers' 15-2 win last night got them to 20-10 on the year for the second-best record in baseball. They've won four in a row and six of their last 10. LA is coming off a series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Marlins come into the day with a 12-17 record following four straight losses, two of which have come to the Dodgers. They are 4-6 in their previous 10 games and are coming off a series loss against the Seattle Mariners.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Cal Quantrill (2-2, 7.83 ERA, 13 strikeouts) vs. Tony Gonsolin (making season debut)
Cal Quantrill was 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts in 148.1 innings pitched for the Colorado Rockies last year.
Last Start: 5.2 innings, five hits, four runs, no walks and five strikeouts.
Career vs. Dodgers: 1-6 with an 8.05 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 34.2 innings (eight appearances).
Tony Gonsolin was 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 103 innings in 2023, the last time he pitched.
Last Start: N/A
Career vs. Marlins: 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA and five strikeouts in 8.2 innings (two appearances)
Must-Watch Hitters
Marlins
Kyle Stowers is off to a really strong start this year. He's hitting a team-best .293 with a team-leading .374 on-base percentage.
Xavier Edwards is hitting .275 but leads the team with 33 total hits. He also has 12 walks and six stolen bases.
Dodgers
Teoscar Hernandez hit well yesterday, and he has nine home runs and 31 RBI to lead the team in both categories.
Will Smith is leading the team with a .316 batting average and a .426 on-base percentage. He also has eight extra-base hits.
Injuries
The latest Dodgers update says that Tony Gonsolin is coming back today. Tyler Glasnow has landed on the IL, and Blake Snell and Blake Treinen are at various stages of their rehabs. For the Marlins, Victor Mesa is day-to-day.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Baseball Betting Odds
Marlins vs Dodgers Expert Predictions
The pitching matchup is about as bad as it gets. On one side, the Dodgers are starting someone who last pitched in 2023. The Marlins are starting someone with a near-8.00 ERA.
On offense, the Marlins are thoroughly outgunned. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts are heating up, and the Marlins just don't have the firepower to keep up. Sweeps are hard to come by, but not in this instance.
Prediction: Dodgers 8, Marlins 3