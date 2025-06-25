Marlins vs. Giants: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 25, 2025

The Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday for the second of three games at Oracle Park. The Marlins are fourth in the NL East with a 32-45 record, while San Francisco is second in the NL West with a 44-35 record.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Wednesday's fixture.
Marlins vs Giants prediction
Taking the mound for the Marlins is righty Edward Cabrera, who has been solid this year, with a 2-2 record, along with a 3.81 ERA and 63 strikeouts.
Offensively, Kyle Stowers, Otto Lopez, Eric Wagaman and Xavier Edwards have been leading the way for Miami.
For San Francisco, it is ace Logan Webb making his latest start. This season, Webb has been excellent, boasting a 7-5 record, along with a 2.49 ERA and 114 strikeouts.
At the plate, Jung Hoo Lee, Wilmer Flores and Heliot Ramos have been going about their work quite consistently, and new arrival Rafael Devers has also often shown his bat has plenty of pop.
With the Marlins having pulled off an upset of sorts in the series opener, San Francisco should be motivated to record an important win and even the series on Wednesday.
Prediction: Miami Marlins 3, San Francisco Giants 5
Odds
Money Line: Miami Marlins +185, San Francisco Giants -222
Run Line: Miami +1.5 (-123), San Francisco -1.5 (-106)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-132), Under 6.5 (+102)
Injury report
Miami injuries
- Derek Hill: 10-day IL (Wrist)
- Jesus Tinoco: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Max Meyer: 15-day IL (Hip)
- Braxton Garrett: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Rob Brantly: 60-day IL (Lat)
- Andrew Nardi: 60-day IL (Back)
- Griffin Conine: 60-day IL (Arm)
- Ryan Weathers: 60-day IL (Lat)
San Francisco injuries:
- Matt Chapman: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Jerar Encarnación: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Tom Murphy: 60-day IL (Back)
Expert picks
Spurred on by the Oracle Park crowd and with ace Logan Webb on the mound, it is difficult to bet against a resounding San Francisco victory on Wednesday.
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -222
Run Line: San Francisco -1.5 (-106)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-132)