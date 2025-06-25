Marlins vs. Giants: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 25, 2025

The Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday for the second of three games at Oracle Park. The Marlins are fourth in the NL East with a 32-45 record, while San Francisco is second in the NL West with a 44-35 record.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Wednesday's fixture.

Marlins vs Giants prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking the mound for the Marlins is righty Edward Cabrera, who has been solid this year, with a 2-2 record, along with a 3.81 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins - Source: Getty

Offensively, Kyle Stowers, Otto Lopez, Eric Wagaman and Xavier Edwards have been leading the way for Miami.

Trending

For San Francisco, it is ace Logan Webb making his latest start. This season, Webb has been excellent, boasting a 7-5 record, along with a 2.49 ERA and 114 strikeouts.

At the plate, Jung Hoo Lee, Wilmer Flores and Heliot Ramos have been going about their work quite consistently, and new arrival Rafael Devers has also often shown his bat has plenty of pop.

With the Marlins having pulled off an upset of sorts in the series opener, San Francisco should be motivated to record an important win and even the series on Wednesday.

Prediction: Miami Marlins 3, San Francisco Giants 5

Odds

Money Line: Miami Marlins +185, San Francisco Giants -222

Run Line: Miami +1.5 (-123), San Francisco -1.5 (-106)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-132), Under 6.5 (+102)

Injury report

Miami injuries

Derek Hill: 10-day IL (Wrist)

Jesus Tinoco: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Max Meyer: 15-day IL (Hip)

Braxton Garrett: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Rob Brantly: 60-day IL (Lat)

Andrew Nardi: 60-day IL (Back)

Griffin Conine: 60-day IL (Arm)

Ryan Weathers: 60-day IL (Lat)

San Francisco injuries:

Matt Chapman: 10-day IL (Hand)

Jerar Encarnación: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Tom Murphy: 60-day IL (Back)

Expert picks

Spurred on by the Oracle Park crowd and with ace Logan Webb on the mound, it is difficult to bet against a resounding San Francisco victory on Wednesday.

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -222

Run Line: San Francisco -1.5 (-106)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-132)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More