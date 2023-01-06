Miami Marlins: projected starting lineup for 2023

It was a season of highs and lows for the Miami Marlins in 2022. The team struggled last season, finishing with a record of 69-93, which left them fourth in the star-studded National League East and without a spot in the postseason for the second consecutive season.

While the team struggled, the Miami Marlins enjoyed a historic season from their star pitcher Sandy Alcantara. The 27-year-old starter finished with a 14-9 record with a 2.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. His 207 strikeouts helped him finish 8th in the entire MLB, while he led the league in innings pitched with 228.2 innings.

Alcantara became the first Marlins pitcher in club history to win the Cy Young Award.

Stirrups Now! @uniformcritic This is Sandy Alcantara. He is a throwback. He led baseball with 6 complete games and innings pitched (228.2). He won the Cy Young Award. This is Sandy Alcantara. He is a throwback. He led baseball with 6 complete games and innings pitched (228.2). He won the Cy Young Award. https://t.co/gLys3VmIAq

Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Marlins have been rumored to be shopping some of their pitchers to improve their offense. Last season, the team's offense ranked among the worst in the league.

They finished 28th in total runs scored (586), 24th in home runs (144), 28th in batting average (.230), and 27th in team OPS (.658). While the offense struggled, their pitching finished in the top half of all major categories, including ERA, where the team finished 14th in the Majors.

The Marlins have been relatively quiet this offseason, however, the team did add veteran Jean Segura. They agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the 32-year-old shortstop, giving the team a consistent force at the plate.

While the team has a long way to go before turning its lineup into a powerhouse, it is a step in the right direction.

Brandon Schaer @BrandonSchaer Wow a great signing for the @Marlins Jean Segura 2 years 24 million contract. He is a great leader. He is bringing Great offense and Defense. I hope he helps the Marlins Win an World Series for the fans they deserve it. #respect Wow a great signing for the @Marlins Jean Segura 2 years 24 million contract. He is a great leader. He is bringing Great offense and Defense. I hope he helps the Marlins Win an World Series for the fans they deserve it. #respect https://t.co/NKC0BBu2qc

Now, with Segura on the roster, the Marlins' projected lineup will be as follows:

Order Position 1. Jean Segura 3B 2. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 3. Garrett Cooper 1B 4. Avisail Garcia RF 5. Jorge Soler DH 6. Bryan De La Cruz CF 7. Joey Wendle SS 8. Jacob Stallings C 9. Jesus Sanchez LF

Trade rumors involving the Miami Marlins that may occur before the 2023 season

The Miami Marlins have been involved in trade rumors all offseason, with Pablo Lopez being the name constantly mentioned. If Lopez is moved, it will certainly be in a deal to help improve the team's offense.

At last season's trade deadline, the team reportedly offered Lopez to the New York Yankees in exchange for Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza, however, New York declined.

Another name mentioned in a potential deal is veteran Eduardo Escobar coming to Miami from the New York Mets. Escobar may come at a cheaper price as the Mets have been looking to unload his remaining contract. He would be a welcome addition to the Miami Marlins if he is moved, as the veteran has hit .251 with 87 home runs and 297 RBIs since the 2019 season.

SNY @SNYtv The Marlins reportedly inquired earlier this offseason about trading for Eduardo Escobar on.sny.tv/pWcB7wP The Marlins reportedly inquired earlier this offseason about trading for Eduardo Escobar on.sny.tv/pWcB7wP https://t.co/rAvHKqDssM

