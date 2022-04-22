Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd | MLB Season 2022

The Miami Marlins will venture to the capital of Georgia to take on the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. Both teams find themselves in the middle of the standings for the NL East for vastly different reasons.

The Marlins will send Trevor Rogers to the mound as the young pitcher hopes to earn his first win of the season for the Fish. Meanwhile, the Braves will send Kyle Wright to the hill to defend the home turf. Both teams have had rough Aprils to this point and will hope for a bounceback against a division opponent. This series kicks off on Friday.

Match Details:

Fixture: Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 22, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Miami Marlins Preview

The Marlins have had more drama than victories this year. With the departure of Derek Jeter from the CEO position and the lack of off-season spending, it looked like another season at bottom of the division.

However, despite the Marlins only winning one series this season, the 5-7 Fish find themselves holding the third plthird-place the NL East ahead of the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. If you have to pick one good thing about the team, the offense has been surprisingly potent considering the amount of resources dedicated to the team this year.

Key Player: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm has been a spark plug and bright spot for an otherwise bleak Marlins roster. The second baseman is slugging an incredible .774, which is likely unsustainable, but he is providing a ton of value to the team from the leadoff spot. He has embraced his role as a building block for the franchise. He brings a swagger that fits incredibly well with the flare of Miami.

"I love Jazz Chisholm with all my might."

Miami Marlins Predicted Lineup:

Starting Pitcher: Trevor Rodgers

Jorge Soler, LF Garrett Cooper, DH Jesus Aguilar, 1B Jazz Chisholm, 2B Avisail Garcia, RF Miguel Rojas, SS Joey Wendle, 3B Jesus Sanchez, CF Jacob Stallings, C

Atlanta Braves Preview:

The World Series Champions have had a rough start to the 2022 season. Newly acquired Matt Olson has been as advertised since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics. However, regret reared its ugly head on Atlanta. The man that Olson replaced, 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman, bashed two home runs against Atlanta for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves hope to make their way toward a winning record in this series.

Key Player: Austin Riley

The third baseman has been absolutely sensational at the start of the 2022 season. After mashing 33 homeruns in his first full season and manning the hot corner for the Atlanta Braves, Riley has started this season at a rapid pace.

He's slugging .500 since Opening Day and will look to keep his bat hot. He hopes to aid the Braves in their quest to defend their title. He will be well-rested heading into the home matchup with Miami after returning from paternity leave.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup:

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Wright

Eddie Rosario, RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Alex Dickerson, DH Dansby Swanson, SS William Contreras, C

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves prediction

Expect this to be a major confidence boost for the Braves in game one of this series. Rogers has underperformed to start the yea. Matt Olson and Austin Riley will feast on this Miami Marlins pitcher like he's tuna. Wright will cruise through the Miami Marlins lineup despite Jazz Chisholm Jr. making solid contact throughout the night.

Where to watch:

Marlins: Bally Sports Miami

Braves: TBS or Bally Sports South

Edited by Jason Birkelbach