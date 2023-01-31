The Houston Astros were caught in a web of cheating scandals after their 2017 World Series victory. A lot of moving parts contributed to their exposure (including, shockingly, Jomboy Media) but there was one party who was driving the train: Mike Fiers.

Fiers had pitched with the Astros in 2017, so he knew all about the in-depth sign-stealing plans. He later opened up and admitted what was going on, shocking the world and effectively exposing his own World Series ring as tainted.

Fiers revealed to The Athletic why he was so intent on opening up about what the Astros did:

“Well, that's the whole thing about this. I don't want to be put out there like that. But they already know, so honestly, I don't really care anymore. I just want the game to be cleaned up a little bit because there are guys who are losing their jobs because they're going in, they're not knowing."

He continued:

"Young guys getting hit around in the first couple of innings starting a game, and then they get sent down. It's bull**** on that end. It's ruining jobs for younger guys. The guys who know are more prepared. That's why I told my team."

He finished by saying:

"We had a bunch of young guys with Detroit trying to make a name and establish themselves. I wanted to help them out and say, 'Hey, this stuff really does go on.'"

The Astros were fined and punished. Manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were fired from their positions, but the players largely avoided any major punishment aside from hatred and rampant booing from non-Astros fans.

To this day, Jose Altuve receives boos in most parks the Astros visit even five years later.

Will the Houston Astros' ring be revoked?

In the wake of everything with the Houston Astros, many fans wondered (and some even hoped) whether or not the title they won would be vacated similarly to the University of Louisville's national basketball championship.

Houston Astros winning it all in 2017

Ultimately, Rob Manfred did not do that. He's not likely to do it in the future either. That would open Pandora's box and it could lead to all kinds of things being vacated, which is a road he probably doesn't want to go down.

