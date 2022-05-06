Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves Prediction and Match Preview - May 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Atlanta Braves, who are the defending World Series champions, will welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Milwaukee Brewers have continued the success they had in 2021. They are 16-8 this season, good enough for first place in their National League Central division. The Braves, meanwhile, have not been able to find success like they had last year. At 12-15, Atlanta is in third place in the NL East, behind the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Milwaukee Brewers Preview

The Brewers have not given their fans too much to complain about so far this season. Andrew McCutchen's team is coming off of a three-game series with the last-placed Reds, where they scored an outstanding 34 runs in three games.

The Brewers have also hit for some serious power this season. They have 35 home runs on their season as a team, tied with the New York Yankees for the most in baseball. Starting for the Brewers will be Aaron Ashby, who will be looking to secure his first win of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers Key Player - Rowdy Tellez

The 27-year-old Rowdy Tellez came to the Brewers from the Toronto Blue Jays last season. In 2021, playing for the Brewers, he never quite found his stride. Tellez hit .272 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 172 plate appearances. The 2022 season, however, seems to be a different story.

"ROWDY TELLEZ GRAND SLAM! ROWDY! ROWDY! ROWDY!" - @ IKE Brewers Podcast

Tellez has already reached his 2021 offensive numbers in only 80 at-bats this season. Nine of his 22 RBIs this season have come in his last two games, which included a grand slam as part of an eight-RBI game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

Luis Urias, 2B Christian Yelich, LF Willy Adamess, SS Rowdy Tellez, 1B Hunter Renfroe, RF Omar Nervaez, C Tyrone Taylor, CF Jace Peterson, 3B Keston Hiura, DH

Pitcher: Aaron Ashby

Atlanta Braves Preview

After barrelling their way to the World Series last season, the Braves appear to be struggling this season. The most notable change is the departure of star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed with the LA Dodgers after voicing discontent with the Braves management.

Ronald Acuna Jr. who has voiced his relief at Freeman's departure, is back in the lineup after a year long hiatus due to injury. He will be looking to heat up his offensive production as quickly as possible.

Starting on the mound for the Braves will be two-time All-Star Charlie Morton, who, at 1-3, will be looking to pad his record if possible.

Atlanta Braves Key Player - Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a torn ACL which has kept him sidelined since July 2021. He missed the World Series victory on account of this grisly injury.

"Ronald Acuna Jr. can't wait to prove the haters wrong" - @ Little Piggy FAX Sports: MLB

Acuna, Jr. was activated after nearly a year on April 27. So far in 2022, the 24-year-old Venezuelan has a double and a pair of RBIs in 25 at-bats. Usually playing in the outfield, Acuna has been in the DH spot as he has been instructed to take it easy for the time being. Regardless, Acuna will be keen to get his offensive numbers back up.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Ronald Acuna Jr, DH Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcel Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, RF William Contreras, C Dansby Swanson, SS

Pitcher: Charlie Morton

Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves Predicition

Although the Braves have made strides and will no doubt be excited to have Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the lineup, the Brewers are one of the best teams in the NL at the moment. If Charlie Morton pitches a strong one, the Braves have a chance, but this game will likely go to the Brewers. Our prediction: Brewers. 6-4.

Where to watch The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Livestream: MLB.TV

Atlanta Braves

TV: Fox Sports South

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Brewers will be energized by their victory over the Reds, while the Braves, meanwhile, hold their own against the NL East-leading Mets. It will be a good series, and both teams need to snatch up some wins.

