Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres Prediction & Match Preview - March 30th | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres will face off against one another in a Spring Training game at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. The two teams have made many notable moves this offseason. How will tomorrow's game play out? Let's check out some important information for each team.

The Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2022 season coming off a National League Central division title and postseason appearance. The team relied heavily on their pitching staff, which was headed by stars Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes. The Brewers are looking for more of the same as the 2022 season is just days away.

The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, came off a disappointing 2021 season where they missed out on the postseason. The Padres collapsed at the end of the season and finished below .500 despite being 15 games above .500 at one point.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres | MLB Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona

Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona

Milwaukee Brewers Team Preview

The Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2022 season with expectations of a repeat as the NL Central Division champions. This division race will likely be between the Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals as the three other teams in the division are currently rebuilding.

The Brewers will again be led by pitching aces Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes. The pitching staff is the team's current strength, as the Brewers have shown to have inconsistent offensive production.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



If you wanted to see why it's so hard to hit. Corbin Burnes, Cutter (home plate view).If you wanted to see why it's so hard to hit. Corbin Burnes, Cutter (home plate view).If you wanted to see why it's so hard to hit. 😯 https://t.co/PWLaM7FB18

"Corbin Burnes, Cutter (home plate view). If you wanted to see why it's so hard to hit." - @ Rob Friedman

The Brewers have added pieces to their lineup to get past their struggles from a season ago. Notable additions include outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Andrew McCutchen.

Key Player: Christian Yelich, OF

The former National League MVP is looking to have a bounceback 2022 season. Yelich is among the game's top outfielders. If the Milwaukee Brewers want to be more consistent at the plate, they need Yelich to have a great year. Look for Yelich to make an impact at the plate for tomorrow's game.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

The Brewers lineup is similar to a season ago with the exception of a couple of notable additions. These additions include Hunter Renfroe and Andrew McCutchen. The Brewers offense will be led by All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich and young shortstop Willy Adames. The projected lineup can be seen below.

Kolten Wong, 2B Willy Adames, SS Christian Yelich, LF Andrew McCutchen, DH Rowdy Tellez, 1B Hunter Renfroe, RF Omar Narvaez, C Lorenzo Cain, CF Jace Peterson, 3B

The additions of Renfroe and McCutchen make the lineup much deeper, but the team will still need to see production at the bottom of the lineup from players such as Jace Peterson and Lorenzo Cain.

The Milwaukee Brewers added slugger Hunter Renfroe this offseason

San Diego Padres Team Preview

The San Diego Padres enter the 2022 season coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign that missed the postseason. The team has made many notable moves this offseason, including hiring a new manager, Bob Melvin. Melvin was the Oakland Athletics manager for the past 11 seasons.

Other notable additions include first baseman Luke Voit and pitchers Nick Martinez and Luis Garcia. Voit was traded to the Padres from the New York Yankees this offseason and is expected to be in the middle of the San Diego Padres lineup.

With a new manager and offseason acquisitions, the Padres are looking to get back into the postseason.

Key Player: Luke Voit, 1B

The newly-acquired slugger will look to make an early impression on his new team. While healthy, Voit has been one of the top power hitters in the league. This includes leading the American League in home runs in 2020. Look for Voit to have an impact on tomorrow's Spring Training game.

Luke Voit is the most notable addition for the Padres this offseason

San Diego Padres Predicted Lineup

The San Diego Padres will be without their star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., for the first part of the season as he recovers from a motorcycle accident that required wrist surgery. Tatis is expected to be back at some point this season, but the timetable is still unclear. Watch what the Padres are missing from star player Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLB @MLB 40 home runs for Fernando Tatis Jr. 40 home runs for Fernando Tatis Jr. https://t.co/xlH7lO098i

"40 home runs for Fernando Tatis Jr." - @ MLB

The Padres projected lineup can be seen below.

Trent Grisham, CF Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B Wil Meyers, LF Austin Nola, C Jurickson Profar, RF Ha-seong Kim, SS

Brewers vs. Padres Match Prediction

This will likely be a close match at Peoria Sports Complex. Spring Training games can be hard to predict, but both teams have two of the best pitching rotations in baseball, so look for this game to be lower scoring than usual.

Where to watch Brewers vs. Padres

The game can be seen on MLB.TV, MLB Extra Innings, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt