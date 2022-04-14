Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th | MLB Season 2022

The Minnesota Twins will play the second game of their four-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox this Saturday. At the time of writing, the Twins have dropped both of their games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series. The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, were victorious in their previous outing against the Detroit Tigers and claimed the series with two wins and a loss.

Currently, the Twins are now 2-4 and the Red Sox are 3-3 in the win-loss column. The Twins will send former two-time All-Star and recent acquisition Sonny Gray to the mound while the Red Sox have selected Tanner Houck for the starting duties.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Minnesota Twins Team Preview

Minnesota Twins infielder Giovanny Urshela

The Minnesota Twins were left reeling after their series loss against the National League pennant favorite LA Dodgers in their two-game series. They were utterly dominated by the Dodgers in both games, especially in the latter game, in which they almost fell prey to a perfect game by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw was pulled after seven spotless innings and was replaced by reliever Alex Vesia. Gary Sanchez then singled off the reliever for the only Twins hit of the night. The Twins will look to turn things around as they visit Beantown.

Key Player - Sonny Gray

The Twins acquired Sonny Gray in a trade with the Reds

This will be Sonny Gray's second start of the season. He started on April 9 against the Seattle Mariners wherein he struck out four batters, gave up four base hits, two earned runs, and a homer in 4 2/3 innings of work. He currently has a 3.86 ERA and a WHIP of 1.29.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Sonny Gray, Filthy 91mph Two Seamer. Sonny Gray, Filthy 91mph Two Seamer. 😷 https://t.co/8ScFtRx9rh

"Sonny Gray, Filthy 91mph Two Seamer. 😷" - @ Rob Friedman"

With the Minnesota offense struggling at the moment, the pitching core and bullpen should step up and look to stifle Boston's offense.

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Sonny Gray

Byron Buxton, CF Carlos Correa, SS Jorge Polanco, 2B Giovanny Urshela, 3B Gary Sanchez, DH Max Kepler, RF Miguel Sano, 1B Ryan Jeffers, C Nick Gordon, LF

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

The Boston Red Sox won 2-1 in their series against the Tigers in Detroit

At the time of writing, the Boston Red Sox are preparing for their home opener against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. They have a 3-3 win-loss card as they won two games and dropped just one in their trip to the Motor City against the Detroit Tigers. If the Red Sox can figure out a way to break down the unproven Minnesota pitching core, they will handily win this game.

Key Player - Rafael Devers

Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two

Rafael Devers is still raking as we speak. He leads the Boston Red Sox in RBIs and base hits with five and nine, respectively. He currently has a slash line of .346/.370/.577 with three doubles in 26 at-bats. Barring any contract disputes that might affect his gameplay, he should be the key cog in the Boston batting order.

Mac Cerullo @MacCerullo



Adds that the situation is playing out similar to Mookie Betts. ESPN's Jeff Passan tells @TheGregHillShow that the #RedSox have offered Rafael Devers more than $200 million in an extension and he wants over $300 million.Adds that the situation is playing out similar to Mookie Betts. ESPN's Jeff Passan tells @TheGregHillShow that the #RedSox have offered Rafael Devers more than $200 million in an extension and he wants over $300 million. Adds that the situation is playing out similar to Mookie Betts.

"ESPN's Jeff Passan tells @TheGregHillShow that the #RedSox have offered Rafael Devers more than $200 million in an extension and he wants over $300 million. Adds that the situation is playing out similar to Mookie Betts." - @ Mac Cerullo

The future of the Boston Red Sox is shrouded in mystery as the management is currently embroiled in contract talks with some of their stars to see if they should re-sign them on or before the offseason. Most notable are the afforementioned Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Nick Pivetta

Enrique "Kike" Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C

Twins vs Red Sox Match Prediction

With the Minnesota Twins offense struggling at the moment, the Red Sox will surely capitalize on this opportunity. The Twins can only hope that the brilliance of Sonny Gray can help them salvage something from this game. Red Sox win, 4-2.

Where to Watch Twins vs Red Sox

The game can be seen on Bally Sports North for the Twins and NESN for the Red Sox. Radio streaming is available by way of TIBN for Minnesota and WEEI 93.7, and WCCM 1490AM/103.7 FM for Boston.

