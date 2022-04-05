Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - April 5th | MLB Spring Training 2022

On Tuesday, April 5, the Minnesota Twins will travel to JetBlue Ballpark in Fort Myers, Florida, to play the Boston Red Sox. It will be the final game of the pre-season for both teams.

The Twins, who were at the bottom of the Grapefruit League standings last week, have won the last three to forge a 8-9 record with two teams to go. If they can pick up back-to-back victories against the Red Sox, they can leave Florida in the win column.

The Red Sox, conversely, have had a strong spring and sit at 10-7, third place in the pre-season. They have been able to rely on hitters from up and down their lineup.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 5, 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: JetBlue Ballpark, Fort Myers, Florida

Minnesota Twins Preview

The Minnesota Twins have somewhat come into their own over the past few games. In their past three, they have outscored their opponents by a score of 24-11. Some of their top bats, like Byron Buxton and Nick Gordon, have stepped up — quite literally — to the plate.

The Twins were also no doubt relieved to see starting pitcher Sonny Gray go four perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles on April 3. For the Twins, it will take a lot for them to win the division this year.

MLB @MLB 4 perfect innings for Sonny Gray in his Spring Training debut. 4 perfect innings for Sonny Gray in his Spring Training debut. https://t.co/fDKyjpLZ0y

"4 perfect innings for Sonny Gray in his Spring Training debut." - @ MLB

New York Mets Key Player - Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton is a textbook leadoff hitter if there ever was one. Twins fans have had the pleasure of watching Buxton grow into his own in the league ever since he was drafted second overall by the Twins in 2012.

Buxton, who signed a seven-year contract worth around $100 million for the Twins earlier this offseason, will likely be a foundation for this team for years to come.

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

CF Byron Buxton 2B Jorge Polanco SS Carlos Correa DH Luis Arraez 1B Miguel Sano RF Max Kepler 3B Giovanny Urshela C Ryan Jeffers LF Nick Gordon

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox have their eyes on the American League East this season and have assembled a roster capable of clinching the pennant.

Although the Red Sox have rested some of their most skilled hitters like Trevor Story, they have had a lot of success in the Grapefruit League this year. Michael Wacha, a key offseason acquisition from the Tampa Bay Rays, has so far gone 2-0 with 11 innings pitched, allowing five runs.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Rafael Devers

A week or so ago, it looked as though youngster Ryan Fitzgerald may be challenging Rafael Devers for a starting spot at third base. However, a player with the skill of Rafael Devers should never be underestimated.

After another home run against the Braves yesterday, Devers now leads the Red Sox with six home runs and 12 RBIs. It looks as though Rafael Devers is poised to lead the Red Sox this season in the box and on the field.

"Rafael Devers isn't human. Exhibit A:" - @ Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

CF Enrique Hernandez 3B Rafael Devers DH JD Martinez LF Alex Verdugo 1B Bobby Dalbec RF Jackie Bradley Jr C Christian Vazquez SS Jonathan Arrauz 3B Yolmer Sanchez

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Predicition

Red Sox manager Alex Cora appears keen to rest his team. He has virtually left Trevor Story completely out of the Spring Training circuit. Fortunately, his team has been able to perform well regardless. The Twins are on a roll, however, and will likely be pushing just that much harder. Our prediction: Twins. 4-2.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa in action during the 2022 Grapefruit League

Where to watch the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins

TV: FOX SPORTS NORTH

Livestream: MLB.TV

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

Both teams play in the American League and will play each other a handful of times this season. Both will be keen to end Spring Training on the right note before the season begins later this week. It will surely be an exciting game.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt