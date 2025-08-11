MLB Controversies of the Week: Mets’ Ryan Helsley called for pitch clock violation, Ex-Marlins president labeled Mike Trout not fit for HOF, and more

There have been several talking points in the world of baseball this past week, both on and off the field. From pitch clock violations to controversial statements that have stirred the online pot, here are the biggest controversies from this week in the MLB.Mets’ Ryan Helsley called for pitch clock violationNew York Mets pitcher Ryan Helsley made a costly error on Saturday that drowned his team's hopes of making a return in the game where they lost 7-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers. In the bottom of the seventh innings, the Brewers had already scored two runs to take a 5-4 lead.On his first pitch to Willson Contreras, with Isaac Collins on base, Helsley made a fatal pitch clock violation. His 100 mph fastball was hit for a line drive by Contreras straight to right field. Instead of the third out, the Mets pitcher was handed a 1-0 count, to which, on the very next pitch, Contreras hit a 399-foot home run to left center.Video of Ryan Helsley’s pitch clock violation that negated William Contreras’ lineout for what would have been the third out which then turned to a 2-run homer the pitch later byu/JianClaymore inbaseballThe home run meant the Brewers extended their lead to 7-4 and held onto it for the win. This was their eighth straight win, which they padded up with another 7-6 win on Sunday. On the other hand, the Mets have lost 11 of their last 12 games.Ex-Marlins president David Samson labeled Mike Trout not fit for HOFOn his Nothing Personal podcast, former Miami Marlins president David Samson provided the hottest takes from this week. In his opinion, Mike Trout doesn't make it to Cooperstown after retirement.&quot;Mike Trout, no trade clause,&quot; Samson said (3:20 onwards). &quot;Totally underperforming his contract. Great name. Some would argue in the Hall of Fame already… I would argue in the Hall of Pretty Damn Good for sure.&quot;But, doesn't have the bulk, doesn't have the health, doesn't have the performance over a long enough period of time in order to merit being in Cooperstown. That's my thought, today.&quot;Mike Trout is a 3x former American League MVP and an 11x All-Star. The Halos slugger has struggled with health since the turn of the decade. He could play just 36 games in 2021 and was reduced to a total of 111 games in the last two seasons. Despite that, he has hit 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 90 games this season. He has five years left on his 12-year $426.5 million contract he signed in 2019.Astros’ Héctor Neris accused Red Sox’s Trevor Story of stealing signsDuring their 7-3 loss on the 2nd of August, the Astros pitcher accused the Boston Red Sox of sign-stealing. After an RBI double by Red Sox's Trevor Story, Neris issued an intentional balk that advanced him to third base. After the innings, he exchanged words with the Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson before yelling at the opposition dugout.&quot;Maybe. Maybe yes, maybe no. But I still wanted to concentrate,&quot; the right-hander said. &quot;In [that] situation, I want to do what I'm feeling in the moment. That is the reason why I moved him to third.&quot;It was the Astros who were guilty of sign-stealing that prompted MLB to come up with the PitchCom devices. But a second base runner still gets a clear view of the pitcher's grip before release, which made Neris issue the balk.Fans recall assault charges as Rangers honor Josh Hamilton with HOF blue jacketThe Texas Rangers faced fan outrage online for presenting former outfielder Josh Hamilton with his Hall of Fame jacket. Hamilton was accused of assault on his daughter in 2019 and was proven guilty of unlawful restraint three years later.Noah @YordanForHOF44LINKThe Rangers are giving this pos Josh Hamilton, who physically hurts his daughter a moment he doesn’t deservelol @longhornman24LINK@DR_MP_MKTG @TalkinBaseball_ Wish he didn’t beat his daughter relapse several timesHamilton was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2019 but the club only started handing out jackets to their HOFers since 2021. He was a 5x All-Star with the team and one of the key reasons for their two World Series trips in 2010 and 2011.Braves legend David Justice talks about his ex-wife after acrimonious divorceFormer Atlanta Braves outfielder David Justice, who was married to actress Halle Berry from 1993 to 1997, opened up about his divorce on the All the Smoke podcast on Thursday. In his statement, he detailed the differences the couple had that led to the divorce.&quot;If we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?&quot; Justice said. &quot;At that time, as a young guy, she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues.&quot;Justice also opened up about marrying Berry after just five month of knowing each other. The couple met in May of 1992, and after 3 years of marriage separated in 1996, after which their divorce was finalized in the following year. Justice was a 3x All-Star and 2x World Champion, in 1995 with the Braves and in 2000 with the Yankees.Fans enraged over Aaron Boone’s decision on Devin WilliamsDevin Williams was trusted by Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the tenth innings of a 2-2 game against the Houston Astros on Friday. Unfortunately for the Yanks, Williams surrendered three runs, earned two that resulted in the eventual 5-3 loss.Ryan Garcia @RyanGarciaESMLINKDevin Williams coming into this game is a clear message. Getting a reliever who DOES NOT HAVE IT is more important than winning. What a disgusting job by Aaron Boone. Not remotely defendable.Paul Fiore @PaulFioreLINKFire Aaron Boone. Fire him. Get him out of the dugout. I don't want to hear his excuses and reasons for doing things that make absolutely no sense. Its incompetent to use Devin Williams in these spots. Incompetent, stubborn and absolutely a fireable offense. #YankeesWilliams has been struggling in the Yankees' bullpen, suffering nine earned runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings after the game. He redeemed himself slightly with a 1.0 innings, three strikeout appearance on Sunday in a 7-1 loss, but his season stats stand at 3-5, 5.60 ERA.