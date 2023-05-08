Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was recently asked whether he thought the Yankees-Red Sox or Dodgers-Padres was a better MLB rivarly. A mic'd up Betts decide to take the diplomatic route and simply stated "that is hard to choose."

Betts may have opted to sit on the fence with this one (a smart move by the veteran outfielder), but it has triggered a debate online. What is the best rivalry in baseball?

ESPN @espn Mookie Betts was asked which rivalry is better, Dodgers-Padres or Red Sox-Yankees? Mookie Betts was asked which rivalry is better, Dodgers-Padres or Red Sox-Yankees? 👀 https://t.co/xSHN5q19bJ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres fanbases do not get along. The two team are separated by only a 125 mile stretch and the fact that they are both California teams only adds to the animosity.

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox takes a back seat to no one. It may be one of the most heated and hostile feuds in the world of sport.

MLB fans took to Twitter to add their input on the question with most people agreeing there can only be one right answer to this question.

Max Powers @MaxPowers44 @espn Red Sox vs Yankees is the greatest rivalry in MLB history @espn Red Sox vs Yankees is the greatest rivalry in MLB history

Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault @espn “That’s a rough one.” He knows the only answer to that question. @espn “That’s a rough one.” He knows the only answer to that question.

MOBEER @MOBEER @espn Hahaha the Padres have only been relevant for a couple years. There’s no planet Padres Vs Anyone is a bigger rivalry than Sox vs Yankees. @espn Hahaha the Padres have only been relevant for a couple years. There’s no planet Padres Vs Anyone is a bigger rivalry than Sox vs Yankees.

Mook @Berliner4Marc @AntiSocialJapan @espn Only rivalry in California is the Dodgers v Giants...Padres are irrelevant... @AntiSocialJapan @espn Only rivalry in California is the Dodgers v Giants...Padres are irrelevant...

Jas☆n💫 @JasonM_VII yankees-red sox is in a planet of its own. @espn Stop the comparisonsyankees-red sox is in a planet of its own. @espn Stop the comparisons 😂 yankees-red sox is in a planet of its own.

If we look at this from a historic standpoint, there is little debate. The first game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was back in April 1901. The Red Sox were know as the "Americans" at the time and the Yankees franchise was based in Baltimore. The San Diego Padres were not founded until 1969.

If we look at this from a success standpoint, there can only be one winner. The Yankees and Red Sox have combined for a total of 36 World Series titles. The Dodgers only have seven championships to their name. The Padres are still in search of their first title.

The Yankees-Red Sox rivarly has provided MLB fans with memorable moments over the years

Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks with Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox before the MLB London Series

The MLB history books are littered with fascinating stories of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The Curse of the Bambino began in 1918 when Harry Frazee, the Boston owner at the time, decided to trade Babe Ruth to the Yankees in exchange for a nomianal fee. The Red Sox went 86 years without a championship. New York won 26 titles in that same stretch.

The New York-Boston matchup has provided baseball fans with some historic moments. Thurman Munson bulldozing Carlton Fisk at home plate in 1973. Bucky Dent's homer at Fenway Park in 1978. Dave Roberts stealing second base in game four of the 2004 ALCS. Aaron Boone's memorable walk-off in Game 7.

To many this may be an obvious statement, but there is no denying that Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is the greatest in MLB history.

Poll : 0 votes