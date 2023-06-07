The Philadelphia Phillies had Philadelphia Eagles stars A.J. Brown, and Jalen Hurts at the ballpark for their game on Tuesday. The duo took batting practice with the team ahead of Philadelphia's matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The two are no strangers to baseball. Hurts played the game growing up but walked away to focus on football. Brown was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 19th round in 2016.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown taking BP before the Phillies game @JomboyMediaFB Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown taking BP before the Phillies game @JomboyMediaFB https://t.co/9aX2WthuGn

Hurts hit a few to the warning track, while Brown hit a few over the wall. Brown's swing looks as smooth as butter. If you weren't aware he was an NFL player, you'd think he was a member of the Phillies.

Baseball is not an easy sport, especially on the hitting side. It's impressive to see two guys who can seamlessly pick up a bat and go to work. It's not like they are in the cages every day hitting.

"A.J.'s swing is elite," one fan tweeted.

"Let A.J. play first base or something, Jalen can pitch," another fan tweeted.

Bobby Napalm @Swagrat2016 @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMediaFB Hurts not even using legs and the ball still went to the warning track lol @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMediaFB Hurts not even using legs and the ball still went to the warning track lol

It's fun seeing other athletes taking batting practice like the Philadelphia Phillies did here. You don't often see a baseball player getting invited to a pregame shoot-around with a basketball team.

Isaiah🦅 @RatiodByTrey @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMediaFB AJ was drafted by the padres for a reason @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMediaFB AJ was drafted by the padres for a reason

Jake W. @hjw2B @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMediaFB Phillies probably should sign them. Automatically the 2nd and 3rd best hitters on the team @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMediaFB Phillies probably should sign them. Automatically the 2nd and 3rd best hitters on the team

oaty @JhugsOaty @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMediaFB You coulda told me AJ Brown was a major leaguer and I would said nothing about it @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMediaFB You coulda told me AJ Brown was a major leaguer and I would said nothing about it

Fans think Philadelphia should sign these two right now with how the offense has looked to start the season. They think the football duo would be the team's sparkplug to turn things around.

Philadelphia Phillies need to turn it around

Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are a far better team than what they have shown everybody so far. They are not the sub-.500 team that they are right now. They're riddled with injuries and players on slumps.

One of their biggest struggles in the starting rotation. While Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler can be elite, they're rather inconsistent. Ranger Suarez has often looked lost on the mound alongside Taijuan Walker.

On the offensive side, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber have struggled to get going. Recently, both players have found their stride, with Turner having a multi-homer day on Monday. Schwarber had his own multi-homer day the day before on Sunday.

Perhaps, this is something that lights a fire under the two sluggers. Philadelphia needs them to be sharp at the plate if they can climb up the division and make the postseason.

