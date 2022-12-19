The New York Yankees have had an unprecedented run of success, and much of that is thanks to GM Brian Cashman's wizardry. He has kept the Yankees in contention for almost every game for the last two and a half decades.

With savvy trades and excellent free agent signings, he has routinely gotten the most out of other teams and been able to land prized free agents. Despite not winning a World Series in 13 years, the Yankees arguably have one of the best front offices in baseball.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork A winning record every season as GM A winning record every season as GM 😳 https://t.co/nDwhq93t43

However, in New York, the only thing that matters is adding a World Series trophy to the running tally of 27 the iconic franchise already has. Since Cashman has failed to produce that in over a decade, fans are unimpressed with the overall body of work.

Baseball 101 @yankeefan320 @MLBNetwork its not that hard to having a winning season every year if you have one of the richest owners in baseball. Cash hasn't even built a world series team in 13 years even with spending so much of hal's money. @MLBNetwork its not that hard to having a winning season every year if you have one of the richest owners in baseball. Cash hasn't even built a world series team in 13 years even with spending so much of hal's money.

NKCChief @NKCChief @MLBNetwork Pretty tough to do with a 200 million dollar payroll every season…… @MLBNetwork Pretty tough to do with a 200 million dollar payroll every season……

Whitey @Casper123769 @MLBNetwork Dude won with Gene Michael/Bob Watson's guys for 3 of those titles. @MLBNetwork Dude won with Gene Michael/Bob Watson's guys for 3 of those titles.

Kevin Cooper @kevincooper44 @MLBNetwork Not a Yankee fan but I respect their history. They are the only organization where the standard is champions and not regular season accomplishments. They are a ‘what have you won for me lately’ outfit. Right now they are a team getting smoked by the Astros. @MLBNetwork Not a Yankee fan but I respect their history. They are the only organization where the standard is champions and not regular season accomplishments. They are a ‘what have you won for me lately’ outfit. Right now they are a team getting smoked by the Astros.

Nicholas Chase @NickRidic1892 @MLBNetwork He didn’t build that 90s dynasty though. His resume is just 1 WS IN 25 years. @MLBNetwork He didn’t build that 90s dynasty though. His resume is just 1 WS IN 25 years.

Craig Holmes @craigholmes1000 @MLBNetwork However he’s yet to suit up and hit or throw a baseball. I have zero respect for GM’s. When the check is blank it sure makes it a lot easier. There’s probably 100 people in baseball right now that could have equaled his success. Not impressed. @MLBNetwork However he’s yet to suit up and hit or throw a baseball. I have zero respect for GM’s. When the check is blank it sure makes it a lot easier. There’s probably 100 people in baseball right now that could have equaled his success. Not impressed.

mitch levine @mitchblevine @MLBNetwork Seriously? Should I list all his bad signings and poor trades? Even if I had 3,678,290 characters, I couldn’t list them all. Guy’s been stealing a paycheck for years. @MLBNetwork Seriously? Should I list all his bad signings and poor trades? Even if I had 3,678,290 characters, I couldn’t list them all. Guy’s been stealing a paycheck for years.

Galen Murray @GalenMurray4 @MLBNetwork Just rubbing it in to small market teams fans. Guy is a trash GM that wouldn't reach 60 wins on any team that doesn't have an unlimited budget @MLBNetwork Just rubbing it in to small market teams fans. Guy is a trash GM that wouldn't reach 60 wins on any team that doesn't have an unlimited budget

MatthewMMA @MMAttyMayhem @MLBNetwork *** one World Series win in 23 years. I’m a Yankees fan. This might finally be our year. But Brian Cashman has been a negative. Not a positive.. especially in the last 5 years @MLBNetwork *** one World Series win in 23 years. I’m a Yankees fan. This might finally be our year. But Brian Cashman has been a negative. Not a positive.. especially in the last 5 years

Andy @Redbird_Winner @MLBNetwork Give me his budget and I’d win every year in Kansas City @MLBNetwork Give me his budget and I’d win every year in Kansas City

The Yankees have been a serious contender nearly every single season. While they do boast a large payroll, there's more to it than that when it comes to Cashman's success.

However, the ultimate goal (especially with the Yankees) is to win the World Series. That's something the team hasn't even come close to doing since their last victory in 2009.

Despite it being a bit irrational to consider everything but a trophy at the end a complete failure, it is easy to see why fans are disgruntled with the GM.

What are some of the best moves Brian Cashman has made recently?

This offseason, Brian Cashman has done everything the Yankees could have wanted so far. He re-signed Aaron Judge, avoiding a nightmare where the Yankee legend is in San Francisco for the rest of his career.

He re-signed Anthony Rizzo, ensuring a gaping hole at first base doesn't open up again.

He added Carlos Rodon, adding an ace to a pitching staff that was outmatched in last year's postseason.

Catching the Astros is one of Brian Cashman's goals

In previous years, he's made excellent moves, too. Signing Gerrit Cole provided the Yankees a true ace.

He once traded for Mike Tauchman, got a year and a half of genuinely good production out of him and then flipped him for Wandy Peralta, who's become a mainstay in their bullpen. Tauchman faltered after leaving New York.

Signing utility infielder DJ LeMahieu without a real position a few years ago proved to be a stroke of genius as he became one of their best players. The list of excellent moves goes on and on.

