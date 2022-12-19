The New York Yankees have had an unprecedented run of success, and much of that is thanks to GM Brian Cashman's wizardry. He has kept the Yankees in contention for almost every game for the last two and a half decades.
With savvy trades and excellent free agent signings, he has routinely gotten the most out of other teams and been able to land prized free agents. Despite not winning a World Series in 13 years, the Yankees arguably have one of the best front offices in baseball.
However, in New York, the only thing that matters is adding a World Series trophy to the running tally of 27 the iconic franchise already has. Since Cashman has failed to produce that in over a decade, fans are unimpressed with the overall body of work.
The Yankees have been a serious contender nearly every single season. While they do boast a large payroll, there's more to it than that when it comes to Cashman's success.
However, the ultimate goal (especially with the Yankees) is to win the World Series. That's something the team hasn't even come close to doing since their last victory in 2009.
Despite it being a bit irrational to consider everything but a trophy at the end a complete failure, it is easy to see why fans are disgruntled with the GM.
What are some of the best moves Brian Cashman has made recently?
This offseason, Brian Cashman has done everything the Yankees could have wanted so far. He re-signed Aaron Judge, avoiding a nightmare where the Yankee legend is in San Francisco for the rest of his career.
He re-signed Anthony Rizzo, ensuring a gaping hole at first base doesn't open up again.
He added Carlos Rodon, adding an ace to a pitching staff that was outmatched in last year's postseason.
In previous years, he's made excellent moves, too. Signing Gerrit Cole provided the Yankees a true ace.
He once traded for Mike Tauchman, got a year and a half of genuinely good production out of him and then flipped him for Wandy Peralta, who's become a mainstay in their bullpen. Tauchman faltered after leaving New York.
Signing utility infielder DJ LeMahieu without a real position a few years ago proved to be a stroke of genius as he became one of their best players. The list of excellent moves goes on and on.