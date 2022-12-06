Andrew McCutchen might not carry the pedigree of some of the top free agents in this class, but that hasn't stopped teams from showing interest. He hit 17 home runs last season for the Milwaukee Brewers and is looking to contribute to a contender this year.

According to Buster Olney, two World Series contenders, who actually matched up in the 2020 World Series, are interested in the former MVP.

"The Dodgers and Rays have interest in former MVP Andrew McCutchen, who is 52 hits away from 2,000 for his career, and 13 homers away from 300."

With probably only a few seasons (if that) left, it's important to note the milestones as Olney did. Whether it's with the Tampa Bay Rays or the Los Angeles Dodgers, this may be his last chance to get those milestones and improve his Hall of Fame chances.

He is 36 and his offensive prowess is clearly waning. He posted a 99 OPS+ last year, which is below the league average of 100. However, he can still contribute to a team and clearly has value since two of the best front offices in the league are looking at adding him to their rosters.

He's a veteran who has been around the league for a while, so some of his value isn't exactly tangible. He'll be a welcome locker room presence for whichever team ends up signing him.

That can't be quantified in statistics, but is something teams consider every offseason. McCutchen has been loved everywhere he's gone, which helps, too.

How much will Andrew McCutchen's next contract be for?

Despite winning an MVP in his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he will not command a large price tag on the open market. Last season, he signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Brewers.

Something similar if not a little less can be expected this year. He didn't have a bad year as he accumulated 1.1 bWAR, but it wasn't anything special, either.

Even though the Dodgers have money, they won't be shelling out all that much for the former MVP.

