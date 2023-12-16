Blake Snell has become a highly sought-after agent on the market since Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Yoshinobu Yamamoto is still being considered, many teams' plans are also being influenced by Snell's free agency.

Despite facing challenges in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the former Padres ace had a remarkable 2023 season with an ERA of 2.25 and 234 strikeouts in 32 appearances. Although his team didn't qualify for the playoffs, Snell’s outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Cy Young Award.

As per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, San Francisco is among Snell's potential suitors.

"I like the Giants. He's 13 and 2 with a 2.59 ERA against the Dodgers. That's pretty good for the Giants. If they are on a mind like we are not going to beat them as our super team, let's do it the way we did it before, how we won three world series with pitching and defense... I'm gonna go with the Giants." Hayman said.

Hayman highlighted the contrast between Snell and Yamamoto. He stated that the most alluring aspect of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's profile is his young age of 25. He predicted that Yamamoto's contract could be valued at $24 million for 12 years, with an additional posting fee of $50 million. On the other hand, Snell is expected to sign the more substantial contract between the two.

Heyman suggested that the Angels and Mets could be good options for Snell to join.

Dodgers and Mets are lurking around for Blake Snell

If Yamamoto signs with another team, the Mets could focus on acquiring Blake Snell, a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, according to Jim Bowden's report in The Athletic.

"Most team executives believe that if Yamamoto declines the Mets’ offer, they will pivot to Snell.", Bowden commented.

Jim Bowden's projection for Blake Snell

Bowden also predicted Snell's potential with the Mets for a six-year for 162 million deal.

Despite the Dodgers having made a significant move by signing Shohei Ohtani with $700 million for a 10-year deal, they are still keen on acquiring Blake Snell, who is one of the most sought-after pitchers this offseason.

"They still need to work on their rotation... They still need starters... This is a group I'm quite certain, even if the Dodgers get Glasnow, the team will ultimately try to fortify even more." Rosenthal said.

Ken Rosenthal's take on Blake Snell with the Dodgers

Ken Rosenthal stated that the Dodgers require starters as Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias are now free agents and might not join the team. In this scenario, Snell is undoubtedly a player they want to pursue.

