MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Mets vs. Red Sox, Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers & More | May 19, 2025

As the 2025 MLB season barrels toward the summer grind, May 19 arrives with a slate packed with both marquee names and unexpected call-ups.
The Mets head to Fenway Park for a primetime battle against a surging Red Sox squad, while over on the West Coast, the Diamondbacks look to cool off the red-hot Dodgers. It’s the kind of night where rookies could steal headlines and veterans might deliver signature performances, with playoff races quietly tightening even in May.
Adding to the intrigue, several clubs are dealing with key absences and last-minute pitching adjustments, forcing managers into creative lineup constructions. Depth players are being thrust into crucial roles, while hot-hitting outfielders and resurgent arms aim to extend their momentum.
Whether you’re tracking fantasy lineups, scouting daily prop bets, or just settling in for some evening baseball, we’ve rounded up the batting order and starting pitchers confirmed for today’s matchups.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):
- CF TJ Friedl
- 3B Santiago Espinal
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- DH Austin Hays
- LF Gavin Lux
- 1B Spencer Steer
- C Tyler Stephenson
- 2B Matt McLain
- RF Will Benson
- SP: Nick Lodolo
Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):
- CF Oneil Cruz
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- C Joey Bart
- 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
- LF Tommy Pham
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Jared Triolo
- SP: Mitch Keller
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins
Chicago Cubs (Away Team):
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- RF Kyle Tucker
- LF Seiya Suzuki
- 1B Michael Busch
- C Carson Kelly
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- SS Dansby Swanson
- DH Moises Ballesteros
- 3B Jon Berti
- SP: Ben Brown
Miami Marlins (Home Team):
- RF Jesus Sanchez
- C Alexander Ramirez
- 3B Connor Norby
- LF Kyle Stowers
- 1B Matt Mervis
- CF Derek Hill
- 2B Otto Lopez
- DH Eric Wagaman
- SS Jonathan Sanoja
- SP: Edward Cabrera
New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox
New York Mets (Away Team):
- SS Francisco Lindor
- RF Juan Soto
- 1B Pete Alonso
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- DH Mark Vientos
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- C Francisco Alvarez
- 3B Brett Baty
- CF Tyrone Taylor
- SP: Kodai Senga
Boston Red Sox (Home Team):
- LF Jarren Duran
- DH Rafael Devers
- 3B Alex Bregman
- 2B Kody Campbell
- RF Wilyer Abreu
- SS Trevor Story
- 1B Abraham Toro
- C Omar Narvaez
- CF Ceddanne Rafaela
- SP: Hunter Dobbins
Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros (Away Team):
- SS Jeremy Pena
- 2B Jose Altuve
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- 1B Christian Walker
- DH Yainer Diaz
- C Victor Caratini
- CF Jake Meyers
- LF Zach Dezenzo
- RF Cam Smith
- SP: Colton Gordon
Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team):
- DH Yandy Diaz
- LF Christopher Morel
- 3B Junior Caminero
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- C Danny Jansen
- 1B Curtis Mead
- SS Taylor Walls
- RF Jose Caballero
- CF Chandler Simpson
- SP: Ryan Pepiot
Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox
Seattle Mariners (Away Team):
- SS JP Crawford
- DH Jorge Polanco
- CF Julio Rodriguez
- C Cal Raleigh
- LF Randy Arozarena
- 1B Rowdy Tellez
- RF Leody Taveras
- 2B Dylan Moore
- 3B Brian Williamson
- SP: Luis Castillo
Chicago White Sox (Home Team):
- SS Chase Meidroth
- 1B Miguel Vargas
- C Edgar Quero
- CF Luis Robert
- DH Andrew Vaughn
- RF Joshua Palacios
- 2B Lenyn Sosa
- 3B Josh Rojas
- LF Bryan Baldwin
- SP: Davis Martin
Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Baltimore Orioles (Away Team):
- 2B Jackson Holliday
- 1B Ryan Mountcastle
- SS Gunnar Henderson
- C Adley Rutschman
- DH Ryan O’Hearn
- CF Cedric Mullins
- LF Ramon Laureano
- RF Heston Kjerstad
- 3B Ramon Urias
- SP: Dean Kremer
Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team):
- RF Sal Frelick
- CF Jackson Chourio
- DH Christian Yelich
- C William Contreras
- 2B Brice Turang
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- LF Jake Bauers
- SS Joey Ortiz
- 3B Caleb Durbin
- SP: Quinn Priester
Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):
- LF Steven Kwan
- 2B Daniel Schneemann
- 3B Jose Ramirez
- 1B Carlos Santana
- DH Kyle Manzardo
- C Bo Naylor
- SS Gabriel Arias
- CF Nolan Jones
- RF Will Brennan
- SP: Logan Allen
Minnesota Twins (Home Team):
- CF DaShawn Keirsey
- C Ryan Jeffers
- 1B Ty France
- SS Brooks Lee
- 3B Royce Lewis
- LF Willi Castro
- DH Jonah Bride
- RF Harrison Bader
- 2B Kody Clemens
- SP: Bailey Ober
Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Detroit Tigers (Away Team):
- RF Kerry Carpenter
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- DH Colt Keith
- LF Riley Greene
- 1B Spencer Torkelson
- 3B Zach McKinstry
- C Dillon Dingler
- SS Trey Sweeney
- CF Javier Baez
- SP: Keider Montero
St. Louis Cardinals (Home Team):
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Willson Contreras
- C Ivan Herrera
- DH Alec Burleson
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Victor Scott
- SP: Sonny Gray
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies
Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- RF Nick Castellanos
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- 2B Edmundo Sosa
- LF Weston Wilson
- CF Johan Rojas
- SP: Cristopher Sanchez
Colorado Rockies (Home Team):
- CF Brenton Doyle
- SS Ezequiel Tovar
- RF Jordan Beck
- DH Hunter Goodman
- 2B Kyle Farmer
- 3B Ryan McMahon
- 1B Michael Toglia
- LF Trevor Freeman
- C Jacob Stallings
- SP: Kyle Freeland
Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants
Kansas City Royals (Away Team):
- LF Jonathan India
- SS Bobby Witt
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
- C Salvador Perez
- 3B Maikel Garcia
- DH Mark Canha
- 2B Michael Massey
- RF Hunter Renfroe
- CF Drew Waters
- SP: Kris Bubic
San Francisco Giants (Home Team):
- LF Heliot Ramos
- DH Wilmer Flores
- CF Jung Hoo Lee
- 3B Matt Chapman
- SS Willy Adames
- RF Luis Matos
- 1B David Villar
- C Patrick Bailey
- 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
- SP: Robbie Ray
Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):
- SS Zach Neto
- 1B Nolan Schanuel
- LF Taylor Ward
- DH Jorge Soler
- C Logan O'Hoppe
- 3B Yoan Moncada
- 2B Luis Rengifo
- RF Jo Adell
- CF Matthew Lugo
- SP: Jose Soriano
Oakland Athletics (Home Team):
- SS Jacob Wilson
- LF Tyler Soderstrom
- DH Brent Rooker
- C Shea Langeliers
- CF JJ Bleday
- 3B Miguel Andujar
- RF Lawrence Butler
- 2B Luis Urias
- 1B Nick Kurtz
- SP: J.T. Ginn
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):
- RF Corbin Carroll
- 2B Ketel Marte
- LF Lourdes Gurriel
- 1B Josh Naylor
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- DH Pavin Smith
- C Gabriel Moreno
- CF Alek Thomas
- SS Geraldo Perdomo
- SP: Brandon Pfaadt
Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- SS Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- C Will Smith
- 3B Max Muncy
- CF Tommy Edman
- RF Andy Pages
- LF Michael Conforto
- 2B Hyeseong Kim
- SP: Landon Knack