MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Mets vs. Red Sox, Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers & More | May 19, 2025

As the 2025 MLB season barrels toward the summer grind, May 19 arrives with a slate packed with both marquee names and unexpected call-ups.

The Mets head to Fenway Park for a primetime battle against a surging Red Sox squad, while over on the West Coast, the Diamondbacks look to cool off the red-hot Dodgers. It’s the kind of night where rookies could steal headlines and veterans might deliver signature performances, with playoff races quietly tightening even in May.

Adding to the intrigue, several clubs are dealing with key absences and last-minute pitching adjustments, forcing managers into creative lineup constructions. Depth players are being thrust into crucial roles, while hot-hitting outfielders and resurgent arms aim to extend their momentum.

Whether you’re tracking fantasy lineups, scouting daily prop bets, or just settling in for some evening baseball, we’ve rounded up the batting order and starting pitchers confirmed for today’s matchups.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

DH Austin Hays

LF Gavin Lux

1B Spencer Steer

C Tyler Stephenson

2B Matt McLain

RF Will Benson

SP: Nick Lodolo

Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):

CF Oneil Cruz

RF Bryan Reynolds

DH Andrew McCutchen

C Joey Bart

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

LF Tommy Pham

1B Spencer Horwitz

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

2B Jared Triolo

SP: Mitch Keller

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs (Away Team):

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

RF Kyle Tucker

LF Seiya Suzuki

1B Michael Busch

C Carson Kelly

2B Nico Hoerner

SS Dansby Swanson

DH Moises Ballesteros

3B Jon Berti

SP: Ben Brown

Miami Marlins (Home Team):

RF Jesus Sanchez

C Alexander Ramirez

3B Connor Norby

LF Kyle Stowers

1B Matt Mervis

CF Derek Hill

2B Otto Lopez

DH Eric Wagaman

SS Jonathan Sanoja

SP: Edward Cabrera

New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox

New York Mets (Away Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

LF Brandon Nimmo

DH Mark Vientos

2B Jeff McNeil

C Francisco Alvarez

3B Brett Baty

CF Tyrone Taylor

SP: Kodai Senga

Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

2B Kody Campbell

RF Wilyer Abreu

SS Trevor Story

1B Abraham Toro

C Omar Narvaez

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Hunter Dobbins

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros (Away Team):

SS Jeremy Pena

2B Jose Altuve

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Walker

DH Yainer Diaz

C Victor Caratini

CF Jake Meyers

LF Zach Dezenzo

RF Cam Smith

SP: Colton Gordon

Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team):

DH Yandy Diaz

LF Christopher Morel

3B Junior Caminero

2B Brandon Lowe

C Danny Jansen

1B Curtis Mead

SS Taylor Walls

RF Jose Caballero

CF Chandler Simpson

SP: Ryan Pepiot

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Seattle Mariners (Away Team):

SS JP Crawford

DH Jorge Polanco

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

1B Rowdy Tellez

RF Leody Taveras

2B Dylan Moore

3B Brian Williamson

SP: Luis Castillo

Chicago White Sox (Home Team):

SS Chase Meidroth

1B Miguel Vargas

C Edgar Quero

CF Luis Robert

DH Andrew Vaughn

RF Joshua Palacios

2B Lenyn Sosa

3B Josh Rojas

LF Bryan Baldwin

SP: Davis Martin

Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Baltimore Orioles (Away Team):

2B Jackson Holliday

1B Ryan Mountcastle

SS Gunnar Henderson

C Adley Rutschman

DH Ryan O’Hearn

CF Cedric Mullins

LF Ramon Laureano

RF Heston Kjerstad

3B Ramon Urias

SP: Dean Kremer

Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team):

RF Sal Frelick

CF Jackson Chourio

DH Christian Yelich

C William Contreras

2B Brice Turang

1B Rhys Hoskins

LF Jake Bauers

SS Joey Ortiz

3B Caleb Durbin

SP: Quinn Priester

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):

LF Steven Kwan

2B Daniel Schneemann

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

DH Kyle Manzardo

C Bo Naylor

SS Gabriel Arias

CF Nolan Jones

RF Will Brennan

SP: Logan Allen

Minnesota Twins (Home Team):

CF DaShawn Keirsey

C Ryan Jeffers

1B Ty France

SS Brooks Lee

3B Royce Lewis

LF Willi Castro

DH Jonah Bride

RF Harrison Bader

2B Kody Clemens

SP: Bailey Ober

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers (Away Team):

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Colt Keith

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

3B Zach McKinstry

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Baez

SP: Keider Montero

St. Louis Cardinals (Home Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

SS Masyn Winn

2B Brendan Donovan

3B Nolan Arenado

1B Willson Contreras

C Ivan Herrera

DH Alec Burleson

RF Jordan Walker

CF Victor Scott

SP: Sonny Gray

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

2B Edmundo Sosa

LF Weston Wilson

CF Johan Rojas

SP: Cristopher Sanchez

Colorado Rockies (Home Team):

CF Brenton Doyle

SS Ezequiel Tovar

RF Jordan Beck

DH Hunter Goodman

2B Kyle Farmer

3B Ryan McMahon

1B Michael Toglia

LF Trevor Freeman

C Jacob Stallings

SP: Kyle Freeland

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants

Kansas City Royals (Away Team):

LF Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

3B Maikel Garcia

DH Mark Canha

2B Michael Massey

RF Hunter Renfroe

CF Drew Waters

SP: Kris Bubic

San Francisco Giants (Home Team):

LF Heliot Ramos

DH Wilmer Flores

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

SS Willy Adames

RF Luis Matos

1B David Villar

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Robbie Ray

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Yoan Moncada

2B Luis Rengifo

RF Jo Adell

CF Matthew Lugo

SP: Jose Soriano

Oakland Athletics (Home Team):

SS Jacob Wilson

LF Tyler Soderstrom

DH Brent Rooker

C Shea Langeliers

CF JJ Bleday

3B Miguel Andujar

RF Lawrence Butler

2B Luis Urias

1B Nick Kurtz

SP: J.T. Ginn

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):

RF Corbin Carroll

2B Ketel Marte

LF Lourdes Gurriel

1B Josh Naylor

3B Eugenio Suarez

DH Pavin Smith

C Gabriel Moreno

CF Alek Thomas

SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Brandon Pfaadt

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

C Will Smith

3B Max Muncy

CF Tommy Edman

RF Andy Pages

LF Michael Conforto

2B Hyeseong Kim

SP: Landon Knack

