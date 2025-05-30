  • home icon
  • MLB Lineups Today: Yankees vs. Dodgers, Red Sox vs. Braves starting pitchers, batting orders, and player updates | May 30, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 30, 2025 11:02 GMT
World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2 - Source: Getty
World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2 - Source: Getty

May 30 isn’t just another date on the MLB calendar, it’s a collision course for powerhouse rosters and MVP-caliber names. Under the lights at Dodger Stadium, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers reignite one of baseball’s most star-studded rivalries. Max Fried, who’s yet to lose this season, takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers against a dangerous Dodgers lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.

On the other side, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt aim to turn L.A.’s home turf into a launchpad in what might be the most talked-about regular-season matchup of 2025.

Down south, Truist Park sets the stage for a battle of momentum between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. Boston sends Lucas Giolito to face a Braves offense led by Marcell Ozuna’s hot bat and Ronald Acuna Jr.’s all-around performance.

also-read-trending Trending

The Braves counter with Grant Holmes, hoping to cool off Rafael Devers and Wilyer Abreu. It’s a tone-setter for a crucial June ahead.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):

  • CF TJ Friedl
  • 3B Santiago Espinal
  • SS Elly De La Cruz
  • DH Austin Hays
  • LF Gavin Lux
  • 1B Spencer Steer
  • RF Will Benson
  • C Tyler Stephenson
  • 2B Matt McLain
  • SP: Andrew Abbott

Chicago Cubs (Home Team):

  • LF Ian Happ
  • RF Kyle Tucker
  • DH Seiya Suzuki
  • C Carson Kelly
  • SS Dansby Swanson
  • CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
  • 2B Nico Hoerner
  • 1B Justin Turner
  • 3B Matt Shaw
  • SP: Colin Rea
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

  • 2B Brice Turang
  • CF Jackson Chourio
  • C William Contreras
  • DH Christian Yelich
  • 1B Rhys Hoskins
  • RF Sal Frelick
  • 3B Caleb Durbin
  • LF Jake Bauers
  • SS Joey Ortiz
  • SP: Quinn Priester

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

  • 2B Bryson Stott
  • SS Trea Turner
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • RF Nick Castellanos
  • LF Max Kepler
  • C J.T. Realmuto
  • 3B Alec Bohm
  • CF Brandon Marsh
  • SP: Taijuan Walker

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox (Away Team):

  • SS Chase Meidroth
  • RF Mike Tauchman
  • 1B Miguel Vargas
  • DH Andrew Benintendi
  • CF Luis Robert
  • LF Joshua Palacios
  • C Edgar Quero
  • 2B Lenyn Sosa
  • 3B Josh Rojas
  • SP: Sean Burke

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

  • 2B Jackson Holliday
  • C Adley Rutschman
  • SS Gunnar Henderson
  • 3B Ramon Urias
  • LF Ryan O'Hearn
  • DH Ryan Mountcastle
  • CF Cedric Mullins
  • RF Heston Kjerstad
  • 1B E. Rivera
  • SP: Zach Eflin

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

  • RF Lawrence Butler
  • SS Jacob Wilson
  • DH Brent Rooker
  • LF Tyler Soderstrom
  • 3B Miguel Andujar
  • C Shea Langeliers
  • 1B CJ Alexander
  • 2B Luis Urias
  • CF Denzel Clarke
  • SP: Jeffrey Springs

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

  • SS Bo Bichette
  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero
  • RF Anthony Santander
  • DH George Springer
  • C Alejandro Kirk
  • CF Daulton Varsho
  • 3B Ernie Clement
  • LF Myles Straw
  • 2B Michael Stefanic
  • SP: Chris Bassitt

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

  • SS Zach Neto
  • 1B Nolan Schanuel
  • RF Mike Trout
  • LF Taylor Ward
  • DH Jorge Soler
  • C Logan O'Hoppe
  • 3B Yoan Moncada
  • CF Chris Taylor
  • 2B Luis Rengifo
  • SP: Jose Soriano
Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):

  • LF Steven Kwan
  • CF Lane Thomas
  • 3B Jose Ramirez
  • DH Kyle Manzardo
  • 1B Carlos Santana
  • 2B Daniel Schneemann
  • SS Gabriel Arias
  • C Bo Naylor
  • RF Nolan Jones
  • SP: Luis L. Ortiz

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

Colorado Rockies (Away Team):

  • LF Jordan Beck
  • RF Tommy Freeman
  • SS Ezequiel Tovar
  • DH Hunter Goodman
  • CF Brenton Doyle
  • 3B Ryan McMahon
  • 2B Orlando Arcia
  • 1B Michael Toglia
  • C Jacob Stallings
  • SP: Kyle Freeland

New York Mets (Home Team):

  • SS Francisco Lindor
  • DH Starling Marte
  • RF Juan Soto
  • 1B Pete Alonso
  • LF Brandon Nimmo
  • 3B Mark Vientos
  • C Francisco Alvarez
  • 2B Luisangel Acuna
  • CF Tyrone Taylor
  • SP: David Peterson

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

San Francisco Giants (Away Team):

  • RF Mike Yastrzemski
  • LF Heliot Ramos
  • CF Jung Hoo Lee
  • DH Wilmer Flores
  • 3B Matt Chapman
  • SS Willy Adames
  • 1B LaMonte Wade
  • C Patrick Bailey
  • 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
  • SP: Kyle Harrison

Miami Marlins (Home Team):

  • DH Avisaíl Ramírez
  • 1B Eric Wagaman
  • SS Otto Lopez
  • LF Kyle Stowers
  • 3B Connor Norby
  • C Nick Fortes
  • RF Jesus Sanchez
  • 2B Jose Sanoja
  • CF Victor Mesa
  • SP: Cal Quantrill
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox (Away Team):

  • LF Jarren Duran
  • DH Rafael Devers
  • C Omar Narvaez
  • 2B Kody Campbell
  • RF Wilyer Abreu
  • 3B Marcelo Mayer
  • 1B Nick Sogard
  • SS Trevor Story
  • CF Ceddanne Rafaela
  • SP: Lucas Giolito

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

  • RF Ronald Acuna
  • C Drake Baldwin
  • DH Marcell Ozuna
  • 1B Matt Olson
  • 3B Austin Riley
  • LF Alex Verdugo
  • 2B Ozzie Albies
  • CF Michael Harris
  • SS Nick Allen
  • SP: Grant Holmes

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

  • LF Lars Nootbaar
  • SS Masyn Winn
  • 2B Brendan Donovan
  • 1B Willson Contreras
  • DH Ivan Herrera
  • 3B Nolan Arenado
  • RF Alec Burleson
  • C Pedro Pages
  • CF Victor Scott
  • SP: Matthew Liberatore

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

  • LF Wyatt Langford
  • SS Corey Seager
  • 3B Josh Jung
  • 1B Jake Burger
  • 2B Marcus Semien
  • DH Jonah Heim
  • RF Adolis Garcia
  • C Kyle Higashioka
  • CF Sam Haggerty
  • SP: Jack Leiter

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers (Away Team):

  • RF Kerry Carpenter
  • 2B Gleyber Torres
  • DH Colt Keith
  • LF Riley Greene
  • 1B Spencer Torkelson
  • 3B Zach McKinstry
  • C Dillon Dingler
  • SS Trey Sweeney
  • CF Javier Baez
  • SP: Casey Mize

Kansas City Royals (Home Team):

  • DH Jonathan India
  • SS Bobby Witt
  • 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
  • C Salvador Perez
  • 3B Maikel Garcia
  • LF Drew Waters
  • RF John Rave
  • 2B Michael Massey
  • CF Kyle Isbel
  • SP: Seth Lugo

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team):

  • DH Yandy Diaz
  • RF Jose Caballero
  • LF Christopher Morel
  • 3B Junior Caminero
  • 2B Brandon Lowe
  • C Danny Jansen
  • 1B Curtis Mead
  • SS Taylor Walls
  • CF Chandler Simpson
  • SP: Ryan Pepiot
Houston Astros (Home Team):

  • SS Jeremy Pena
  • 3B Isaac Paredes
  • LF Jose Altuve
  • 1B Christian Walker
  • C Victor Caratini
  • CF Jake Meyers
  • DH Yainer Diaz
  • RF Cam Smith
  • 2B Mauricio Dubon
  • SP: Framber Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team):

  • CF Oneil Cruz
  • DH Andrew McCutchen
  • RF Bryan Reynolds
  • LF Alexander Canario
  • 1B Spencer Horwitz
  • C Endy Rodriguez
  • 2B Adam Frazier
  • 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
  • SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  • SP: Mitch Keller

San Diego Padres (Home Team):

  • RF Fernando Tatis
  • 1B Luis Arraez
  • 3B Manny Machado
  • CF Jackson Merrill
  • DH Gavin Sheets
  • SS Xander Bogaerts
  • 2B Jake Cronenworth
  • C Elias Diaz
  • LF Tyler Wade
  • SP: Nick Pivetta

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

  • SS CJ Abrams
  • LF James Wood
  • 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  • C Keibert Ruiz
  • 2B Luis Garcia
  • DH Josh Bell
  • CF Robert Hassell
  • 3B Jose Tena
  • RF Daylen Lile
  • SP: Jake Irvin

Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team):

  • RF Corbin Carroll
  • 2B Ketel Marte
  • LF Lourdes Gurriel
  • 1B Josh Naylor
  • 3B Eugenio Suarez
  • DH Pavin Smith
  • C Gabriel Moreno
  • CF Alek Thomas
  • SS Geraldo Perdomo
  • SP: Merrill Kelly
Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

  • CF Byron Buxton
  • DH Trevor Larnach
  • C Ryan Jeffers
  • SS Carlos Correa
  • 2B Brooks Lee
  • 1B Ty France
  • 3B Royce Lewis
  • LF Harrison Bader
  • RF Willi Castro
  • SP: Zebby Matthews

Seattle Mariners (Home Team):

  • SS J.P. Crawford
  • DH Jorge Polanco
  • CF Julio Rodriguez
  • C Cal Raleigh
  • LF Randy Arozarena
  • 1B Rowdy Tellez
  • RF Leody Taveras
  • 2B Dylan Moore
  • 3B Brian Williamson
  • SP: Bryan Woo

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees (Away Team):

  • CF Trent Grisham
  • RF Aaron Judge
  • LF Cody Bellinger
  • 1B Paul Goldschmidt
  • DH Jasson Dominguez
  • SS Anthony Volpe
  • C Austin Wells
  • 2B DJ LeMahieu
  • 3B Jorbit Vivas
  • SP: Max Fried

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

  • DH Shohei Ohtani
  • SS Mookie Betts
  • C Will Smith
  • 1B Freddie Freeman
  • RF Teoscar Hernandez
  • LF Andy Pages
  • CF Tommy Edman
  • 3B Enrique Hernandez
  • 2B Miguel Rojas
  • SP: Tony Gonsolin
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

