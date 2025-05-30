MLB Lineups Today: Yankees vs. Dodgers, Red Sox vs. Braves starting pitchers, batting orders, and player updates | May 30, 2025

May 30 isn’t just another date on the MLB calendar, it’s a collision course for powerhouse rosters and MVP-caliber names. Under the lights at Dodger Stadium, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers reignite one of baseball’s most star-studded rivalries. Max Fried, who’s yet to lose this season, takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers against a dangerous Dodgers lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.

On the other side, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt aim to turn L.A.’s home turf into a launchpad in what might be the most talked-about regular-season matchup of 2025.

Down south, Truist Park sets the stage for a battle of momentum between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. Boston sends Lucas Giolito to face a Braves offense led by Marcell Ozuna’s hot bat and Ronald Acuna Jr.’s all-around performance.

The Braves counter with Grant Holmes, hoping to cool off Rafael Devers and Wilyer Abreu. It’s a tone-setter for a crucial June ahead.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

DH Austin Hays

LF Gavin Lux

1B Spencer Steer

RF Will Benson

C Tyler Stephenson

2B Matt McLain

SP: Andrew Abbott

Chicago Cubs (Home Team):

LF Ian Happ

RF Kyle Tucker

DH Seiya Suzuki

C Carson Kelly

SS Dansby Swanson

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

2B Nico Hoerner

1B Justin Turner

3B Matt Shaw

SP: Colin Rea

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

2B Brice Turang

CF Jackson Chourio

C William Contreras

DH Christian Yelich

1B Rhys Hoskins

RF Sal Frelick

3B Caleb Durbin

LF Jake Bauers

SS Joey Ortiz

SP: Quinn Priester

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Taijuan Walker

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox (Away Team):

SS Chase Meidroth

RF Mike Tauchman

1B Miguel Vargas

DH Andrew Benintendi

CF Luis Robert

LF Joshua Palacios

C Edgar Quero

2B Lenyn Sosa

3B Josh Rojas

SP: Sean Burke

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

2B Jackson Holliday

C Adley Rutschman

SS Gunnar Henderson

3B Ramon Urias

LF Ryan O'Hearn

DH Ryan Mountcastle

CF Cedric Mullins

RF Heston Kjerstad

1B E. Rivera

SP: Zach Eflin

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

RF Lawrence Butler

SS Jacob Wilson

DH Brent Rooker

LF Tyler Soderstrom

3B Miguel Andujar

C Shea Langeliers

1B CJ Alexander

2B Luis Urias

CF Denzel Clarke

SP: Jeffrey Springs

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero

RF Anthony Santander

DH George Springer

C Alejandro Kirk

CF Daulton Varsho

3B Ernie Clement

LF Myles Straw

2B Michael Stefanic

SP: Chris Bassitt

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

RF Mike Trout

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Yoan Moncada

CF Chris Taylor

2B Luis Rengifo

SP: Jose Soriano

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):

LF Steven Kwan

CF Lane Thomas

3B Jose Ramirez

DH Kyle Manzardo

1B Carlos Santana

2B Daniel Schneemann

SS Gabriel Arias

C Bo Naylor

RF Nolan Jones

SP: Luis L. Ortiz

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

Colorado Rockies (Away Team):

LF Jordan Beck

RF Tommy Freeman

SS Ezequiel Tovar

DH Hunter Goodman

CF Brenton Doyle

3B Ryan McMahon

2B Orlando Arcia

1B Michael Toglia

C Jacob Stallings

SP: Kyle Freeland

New York Mets (Home Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

DH Starling Marte

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

LF Brandon Nimmo

3B Mark Vientos

C Francisco Alvarez

2B Luisangel Acuna

CF Tyrone Taylor

SP: David Peterson

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

San Francisco Giants (Away Team):

RF Mike Yastrzemski

LF Heliot Ramos

CF Jung Hoo Lee

DH Wilmer Flores

3B Matt Chapman

SS Willy Adames

1B LaMonte Wade

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Kyle Harrison

Miami Marlins (Home Team):

DH Avisaíl Ramírez

1B Eric Wagaman

SS Otto Lopez

LF Kyle Stowers

3B Connor Norby

C Nick Fortes

RF Jesus Sanchez

2B Jose Sanoja

CF Victor Mesa

SP: Cal Quantrill

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox (Away Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

C Omar Narvaez

2B Kody Campbell

RF Wilyer Abreu

3B Marcelo Mayer

1B Nick Sogard

SS Trevor Story

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Lucas Giolito

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

RF Ronald Acuna

C Drake Baldwin

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

3B Austin Riley

LF Alex Verdugo

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris

SS Nick Allen

SP: Grant Holmes

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

SS Masyn Winn

2B Brendan Donovan

1B Willson Contreras

DH Ivan Herrera

3B Nolan Arenado

RF Alec Burleson

C Pedro Pages

CF Victor Scott

SP: Matthew Liberatore

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

2B Marcus Semien

DH Jonah Heim

RF Adolis Garcia

C Kyle Higashioka

CF Sam Haggerty

SP: Jack Leiter

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers (Away Team):

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Colt Keith

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

3B Zach McKinstry

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Baez

SP: Casey Mize

Kansas City Royals (Home Team):

DH Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

3B Maikel Garcia

LF Drew Waters

RF John Rave

2B Michael Massey

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Seth Lugo

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team):

DH Yandy Diaz

RF Jose Caballero

LF Christopher Morel

3B Junior Caminero

2B Brandon Lowe

C Danny Jansen

1B Curtis Mead

SS Taylor Walls

CF Chandler Simpson

SP: Ryan Pepiot

Houston Astros (Home Team):

SS Jeremy Pena

3B Isaac Paredes

LF Jose Altuve

1B Christian Walker

C Victor Caratini

CF Jake Meyers

DH Yainer Diaz

RF Cam Smith

2B Mauricio Dubon

SP: Framber Valdez

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team):

CF Oneil Cruz

DH Andrew McCutchen

RF Bryan Reynolds

LF Alexander Canario

1B Spencer Horwitz

C Endy Rodriguez

2B Adam Frazier

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SP: Mitch Keller

San Diego Padres (Home Team):

RF Fernando Tatis

1B Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

DH Gavin Sheets

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jake Cronenworth

C Elias Diaz

LF Tyler Wade

SP: Nick Pivetta

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Keibert Ruiz

2B Luis Garcia

DH Josh Bell

CF Robert Hassell

3B Jose Tena

RF Daylen Lile

SP: Jake Irvin

Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team):

RF Corbin Carroll

2B Ketel Marte

LF Lourdes Gurriel

1B Josh Naylor

3B Eugenio Suarez

DH Pavin Smith

C Gabriel Moreno

CF Alek Thomas

SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Merrill Kelly

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

CF Byron Buxton

DH Trevor Larnach

C Ryan Jeffers

SS Carlos Correa

2B Brooks Lee

1B Ty France

3B Royce Lewis

LF Harrison Bader

RF Willi Castro

SP: Zebby Matthews

Seattle Mariners (Home Team):

SS J.P. Crawford

DH Jorge Polanco

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

1B Rowdy Tellez

RF Leody Taveras

2B Dylan Moore

3B Brian Williamson

SP: Bryan Woo

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees (Away Team):

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

LF Cody Bellinger

1B Paul Goldschmidt

DH Jasson Dominguez

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

2B DJ LeMahieu

3B Jorbit Vivas

SP: Max Fried

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

C Will Smith

1B Freddie Freeman

RF Teoscar Hernandez

LF Andy Pages

CF Tommy Edman

3B Enrique Hernandez

2B Miguel Rojas

SP: Tony Gonsolin

