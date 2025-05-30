MLB Lineups Today: Yankees vs. Dodgers, Red Sox vs. Braves starting pitchers, batting orders, and player updates | May 30, 2025

May 30 isn’t just another date on the MLB calendar, it’s a collision course for powerhouse rosters and MVP-caliber names. Under the lights at Dodger Stadium, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers reignite one of baseball’s most star-studded rivalries. Max Fried, who’s yet to lose this season, takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers against a dangerous Dodgers lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.
On the other side, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt aim to turn L.A.’s home turf into a launchpad in what might be the most talked-about regular-season matchup of 2025.
Down south, Truist Park sets the stage for a battle of momentum between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. Boston sends Lucas Giolito to face a Braves offense led by Marcell Ozuna’s hot bat and Ronald Acuna Jr.’s all-around performance.
The Braves counter with Grant Holmes, hoping to cool off Rafael Devers and Wilyer Abreu. It’s a tone-setter for a crucial June ahead.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):
- CF TJ Friedl
- 3B Santiago Espinal
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- DH Austin Hays
- LF Gavin Lux
- 1B Spencer Steer
- RF Will Benson
- C Tyler Stephenson
- 2B Matt McLain
- SP: Andrew Abbott
Chicago Cubs (Home Team):
- LF Ian Happ
- RF Kyle Tucker
- DH Seiya Suzuki
- C Carson Kelly
- SS Dansby Swanson
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- 1B Justin Turner
- 3B Matt Shaw
- SP: Colin Rea
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):
- 2B Brice Turang
- CF Jackson Chourio
- C William Contreras
- DH Christian Yelich
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- RF Sal Frelick
- 3B Caleb Durbin
- LF Jake Bauers
- SS Joey Ortiz
- SP: Quinn Priester
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):
- 2B Bryson Stott
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- RF Nick Castellanos
- LF Max Kepler
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- CF Brandon Marsh
- SP: Taijuan Walker
Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
Chicago White Sox (Away Team):
- SS Chase Meidroth
- RF Mike Tauchman
- 1B Miguel Vargas
- DH Andrew Benintendi
- CF Luis Robert
- LF Joshua Palacios
- C Edgar Quero
- 2B Lenyn Sosa
- 3B Josh Rojas
- SP: Sean Burke
Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):
- 2B Jackson Holliday
- C Adley Rutschman
- SS Gunnar Henderson
- 3B Ramon Urias
- LF Ryan O'Hearn
- DH Ryan Mountcastle
- CF Cedric Mullins
- RF Heston Kjerstad
- 1B E. Rivera
- SP: Zach Eflin
Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Oakland Athletics (Away Team):
- RF Lawrence Butler
- SS Jacob Wilson
- DH Brent Rooker
- LF Tyler Soderstrom
- 3B Miguel Andujar
- C Shea Langeliers
- 1B CJ Alexander
- 2B Luis Urias
- CF Denzel Clarke
- SP: Jeffrey Springs
Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero
- RF Anthony Santander
- DH George Springer
- C Alejandro Kirk
- CF Daulton Varsho
- 3B Ernie Clement
- LF Myles Straw
- 2B Michael Stefanic
- SP: Chris Bassitt
Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians
Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):
- SS Zach Neto
- 1B Nolan Schanuel
- RF Mike Trout
- LF Taylor Ward
- DH Jorge Soler
- C Logan O'Hoppe
- 3B Yoan Moncada
- CF Chris Taylor
- 2B Luis Rengifo
- SP: Jose Soriano
Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):
- LF Steven Kwan
- CF Lane Thomas
- 3B Jose Ramirez
- DH Kyle Manzardo
- 1B Carlos Santana
- 2B Daniel Schneemann
- SS Gabriel Arias
- C Bo Naylor
- RF Nolan Jones
- SP: Luis L. Ortiz
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets
Colorado Rockies (Away Team):
- LF Jordan Beck
- RF Tommy Freeman
- SS Ezequiel Tovar
- DH Hunter Goodman
- CF Brenton Doyle
- 3B Ryan McMahon
- 2B Orlando Arcia
- 1B Michael Toglia
- C Jacob Stallings
- SP: Kyle Freeland
New York Mets (Home Team):
- SS Francisco Lindor
- DH Starling Marte
- RF Juan Soto
- 1B Pete Alonso
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Mark Vientos
- C Francisco Alvarez
- 2B Luisangel Acuna
- CF Tyrone Taylor
- SP: David Peterson
San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins
San Francisco Giants (Away Team):
- RF Mike Yastrzemski
- LF Heliot Ramos
- CF Jung Hoo Lee
- DH Wilmer Flores
- 3B Matt Chapman
- SS Willy Adames
- 1B LaMonte Wade
- C Patrick Bailey
- 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
- SP: Kyle Harrison
Miami Marlins (Home Team):
- DH Avisaíl Ramírez
- 1B Eric Wagaman
- SS Otto Lopez
- LF Kyle Stowers
- 3B Connor Norby
- C Nick Fortes
- RF Jesus Sanchez
- 2B Jose Sanoja
- CF Victor Mesa
- SP: Cal Quantrill
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
Boston Red Sox (Away Team):
- LF Jarren Duran
- DH Rafael Devers
- C Omar Narvaez
- 2B Kody Campbell
- RF Wilyer Abreu
- 3B Marcelo Mayer
- 1B Nick Sogard
- SS Trevor Story
- CF Ceddanne Rafaela
- SP: Lucas Giolito
Atlanta Braves (Home Team):
- RF Ronald Acuna
- C Drake Baldwin
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- 1B Matt Olson
- 3B Austin Riley
- LF Alex Verdugo
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- CF Michael Harris
- SS Nick Allen
- SP: Grant Holmes
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 1B Willson Contreras
- DH Ivan Herrera
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Alec Burleson
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott
- SP: Matthew Liberatore
Texas Rangers (Home Team):
- LF Wyatt Langford
- SS Corey Seager
- 3B Josh Jung
- 1B Jake Burger
- 2B Marcus Semien
- DH Jonah Heim
- RF Adolis Garcia
- C Kyle Higashioka
- CF Sam Haggerty
- SP: Jack Leiter
Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers (Away Team):
- RF Kerry Carpenter
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- DH Colt Keith
- LF Riley Greene
- 1B Spencer Torkelson
- 3B Zach McKinstry
- C Dillon Dingler
- SS Trey Sweeney
- CF Javier Baez
- SP: Casey Mize
Kansas City Royals (Home Team):
- DH Jonathan India
- SS Bobby Witt
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
- C Salvador Perez
- 3B Maikel Garcia
- LF Drew Waters
- RF John Rave
- 2B Michael Massey
- CF Kyle Isbel
- SP: Seth Lugo
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros
Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team):
- DH Yandy Diaz
- RF Jose Caballero
- LF Christopher Morel
- 3B Junior Caminero
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- C Danny Jansen
- 1B Curtis Mead
- SS Taylor Walls
- CF Chandler Simpson
- SP: Ryan Pepiot
Houston Astros (Home Team):
- SS Jeremy Pena
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- LF Jose Altuve
- 1B Christian Walker
- C Victor Caratini
- CF Jake Meyers
- DH Yainer Diaz
- RF Cam Smith
- 2B Mauricio Dubon
- SP: Framber Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team):
- CF Oneil Cruz
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- LF Alexander Canario
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- C Endy Rodriguez
- 2B Adam Frazier
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- SP: Mitch Keller
San Diego Padres (Home Team):
- RF Fernando Tatis
- 1B Luis Arraez
- 3B Manny Machado
- CF Jackson Merrill
- DH Gavin Sheets
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- 2B Jake Cronenworth
- C Elias Diaz
- LF Tyler Wade
- SP: Nick Pivetta
Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Washington Nationals (Away Team):
- SS CJ Abrams
- LF James Wood
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Keibert Ruiz
- 2B Luis Garcia
- DH Josh Bell
- CF Robert Hassell
- 3B Jose Tena
- RF Daylen Lile
- SP: Jake Irvin
Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team):
- RF Corbin Carroll
- 2B Ketel Marte
- LF Lourdes Gurriel
- 1B Josh Naylor
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- DH Pavin Smith
- C Gabriel Moreno
- CF Alek Thomas
- SS Geraldo Perdomo
- SP: Merrill Kelly
Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners
Minnesota Twins (Away Team):
- CF Byron Buxton
- DH Trevor Larnach
- C Ryan Jeffers
- SS Carlos Correa
- 2B Brooks Lee
- 1B Ty France
- 3B Royce Lewis
- LF Harrison Bader
- RF Willi Castro
- SP: Zebby Matthews
Seattle Mariners (Home Team):
- SS J.P. Crawford
- DH Jorge Polanco
- CF Julio Rodriguez
- C Cal Raleigh
- LF Randy Arozarena
- 1B Rowdy Tellez
- RF Leody Taveras
- 2B Dylan Moore
- 3B Brian Williamson
- SP: Bryan Woo
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees (Away Team):
- CF Trent Grisham
- RF Aaron Judge
- LF Cody Bellinger
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- DH Jasson Dominguez
- SS Anthony Volpe
- C Austin Wells
- 2B DJ LeMahieu
- 3B Jorbit Vivas
- SP: Max Fried
Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- SS Mookie Betts
- C Will Smith
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- RF Teoscar Hernandez
- LF Andy Pages
- CF Tommy Edman
- 3B Enrique Hernandez
- 2B Miguel Rojas
- SP: Tony Gonsolin