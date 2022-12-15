Several teams are interested in Dansby Swanson, but there may be a dark horse contender for his services in the New York Yankees. The Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves (his former team), Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox are all reportedly in on him.

The Yankees have been linked to a ton of major free agents this offseason from Jacob deGrom to Carlos Correa, but they haven't made any offers to a lot of the players they've been linked to.

However, one MLB Network host believes they should be all-in on Swanson.

Ryan Spilborghs said on the air:

"It's not the Dodgers. It's not Minnesota. It's not Chicago. It's the New York Yankees. The Yankees are an ideal fit for Dansby Swanson. Yankees fans are going to say, 'Why would the Yankees want to go Dansby Swanson if that boxes in Anthony Volpe?' Volpe is the heir apparent shortstop down the road."

He continued:

"I got it. I hear you, yeah, exactly. Four games against the Astros, four different shortstops. Three different players, four different lineups... That tells you that there isn't a shortstop... Doesn't it make sense for a legitimate, cornerstone shortstop?"

The Yankees do have Volpe waiting in the wings, and both prospects Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Perez play shortstop and came up last year. However, prospects are no sure thing.

The Yankees would be fairly lucky if one of those players turned out to be a 6.4 fWAR player like Swanson is, so the idea that they should go after someone proven is not all that far-fetched.

Where will Dansby Swanson play next?

Despite the seemingly perfect pairing, the Yankees haven't publicly expressed interest in Swanson. That makes a signing fairly unlikely.

With the Braves, they have also been strangely quiet on the contract front, which makes a return to Atlanta less likely, too.

Dansby Swanson may not return to Atlanta

The Cubs are enticing given that his wife's soccer team is located there, but there's no benefit aside from that.

That leaves the Twins, Red Sox and Dodgers. The Red Sox failed to even attempt to meet Xander Bogaerts' market, so they're probably out on Swanson.

The Twins and Dodgers have a hole at shortstop and aren't afraid to spend, so one of those two places seems very likely.

