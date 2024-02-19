MLB News Today: Dodgers thrilled with Shohei Ohtani's personality; Dylan Cease addresses trade rumors; Alex Cora slams 'boring' offseason

One of the biggest MLB news stories of the past few seasons has been the free agency of Shohei Ohtani. Now that the two-way superstar has since signed the most lucrative contract in North American sports history, the Japanese star appears to be settling in fine with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Los Angeles Dodgers are incredibly thrilled with the way that Shohei Ohtani has adapted to his new MLB club. Manager Dave Roberts has been impressed by the fact that players don't have to "walk on eggshells" around him. Instead, Roberts says that Ohtani has been very approachable and that he wants to "be like everyone else."

"It’s happening. #Dodgers Shohei Ohtani set to take first live BP. Might swing. Might just track pitches. Up to him" - @billplunkettocr

Dylan Cease addresses the trade rumors that have been the talk of the MLB for months

One of the biggest targets on the trade market for months has been Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. The former Cy Young Award Finalist has been the topic of many conversations over the past few months, with the pitcher himself not knowing what his future has in store for him.

“I just don’t know where I’ll end up," Cease said to USA TODAY Sports.

While this would undoubtedly be a frustrating and stressful situation to be in, the White Sox ace says that it is also good for the game. The starting pitcher said the number of fans who have come up to him and asked about the speculation is something that helps build excitement around the MLB.

Boston Red Sox manager claims that the MLB offseason has been "boring"

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that the offseason has been rather boring for fans who are not from Los Angeles. The offseason has clearly belonged to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired a number of superstar players this winter, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez.

"Red Sox notebook: Manager Alex Cora bemoans lack of excitement during MLB offseason" - @BostonGlobe

“No news is not good for the business," Cora said of the offseason, which he felt was moving too slowly for both fans and free agents who were waiting on their next contract.

This has been a sentiment shared by many, including Commissioner Rob Manfred, who said that he hopes to see a free-agent deadline in the future.

