MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, July 13: Padres vs. Phillies, Dodgers vs. Giants, and more

The 2025 MLB season is all set to head into the All-Star break, which will be followed by the trade deadline. Ahead of the All-Star break, many prominent teams like the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are yet to play the final games of their respective series on July 13.
Before these MLB games, let's take a look at the important details like picks, predictions and best bets.
MLB Game: San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies
Score Prediction: Padres 5, Phillies 4
Pick: Over 7.5
Best Bet: Padres to win (+111)
Heading into the third and final game of the series between the Padres and the Phillies, Philadelphia is listed as the favorite.
However, one can't ignore that the San Diego Padres have won the last two games against the Phillies. Furthermore, the fact that the game is being played at Petco Park gives San Diego a huge advantage.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants
Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Giants 4
Pick: Over 7.5 runs
Best Bet: Dodgers to win (-141)
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 at Oracle Park.
However, while the Giants might have home advantage, the Dodgers have performed well whenever they have been favored to win. This season, they have been the favorites on 82 occasions and won 51 times.
Oakland Athletics vs Toronto Blue Jays
Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Athletics 4
Pick: Under 10.5 runs
Best Bet: Blue Jays to win (-141)
While the Toronto Blue Jays might have lost their last game to the Oakland Athletics, it was a close defeat.
With the ongoing MLB season heading into the All-Star break, the Blue Jays wouldn't want their last game before the break to end in defeat, which could also impact their rankings. Moreover, with hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who reached 1000 career hits, it seems like the Blue Jays will pull off a win.
Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Score Prediction: Angels 6, Diamondbacks 5
Pick: Over 9 runs
Best Bet: Angels to win (-129)
The Los Angeles Angels have been fairly dominant against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their last two games.
Not only did they win both games, but in Game 2, the Angels outclassed the Diamondbacks 10-5. This run of form, mixed with home advantage, could lead to the Angels recording a comfortable win in Game 3.