MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand heading into Week 3?

Although we are only entering the third week of the 2025 season, some teams are beginning to separate themselves in the MLB power rankings. Even though some teams have kicked off the 2025 season on a hot streak, there is so much time remaining that the current MLB power rankings will likely shift before all is said and done.

Ad

Last season, several clubs started off slow, including the New York Mets, only to dramatically improve throughout the year, eventually reaching the NLCS. With 162 games on the schedule, it would be unsurprising to see the MLB power rankings change dozens of times throughout the season.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 teams right now on the MLB power rankings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10 - Arizona Diamondbacks

Ad

Trending

The Arizona Diamondbacks might be sitting at 5-5, however the club is as deep as they come. After a few tough matchups to open the year, the Diamondbacks will be looking to improve their record throughout April, leaning on stars such as Corbin Burnes and Corbin Carroll to power them up the National League standings.

#9 - Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are certainly heating up. After Rafael Devers opened the season ice cold, the All-Star has been turning it up at the plate and has been part of a potent top of the order alongside Alex Bregman and Jarren Duran. This is not to mention Garrett Crochet who is looking yet again like one of the finest strikeout artists in baseball.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#8 - New York Mets

The New York Mets are loaded with top-tier talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The team's rotation still remains a question for the team, however, once the Mets start to click, it would not be surprising to see them climb the MLB power rankings.

#7 - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs' biggest move this offseason was the acquisiton of Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros and he is paying off in a big way early on in the year. As on Monday, the Cubs sit atop their division and look to be built to extend their lead over the rest of the division.

Ad

#6 - San Francisco Giants

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season, the San Francisco Giants are an impressive 8-1 and are getting the most out of their roster. Wilmer Flores has been performing like an All-Star and has been a big reason for their success, not to mention the solid pitching rotation and bullpen doesn't hurt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 - Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are crushing the ball so far this year and if they can keep the momentum rolling they could easily climb the MLB power rankings as well. After a disappointing 2024 campaign, if the Texas Rangers can remain healthy, the team could be a legitimate contender for the World Series yet again this season.

#4 - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are one of the most explosive lineups in Major League Baseball led by superstar Aaron Judge. Like the Mets, the Yankees have some questions regarding their pitching but their firepower cannot be denied as they lead the league with a whopping 25 home runs in 10 games.

Ad

#3 - San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been firing on all cylinders with the team's top superstars Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Robert Suarez have been performing like All-Stars and have the Friars poised to make a deep postseason run this year.

#2 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have long been considered a World Series contender and are playing like it. If any club is built to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers, it could be Bryce Harper and company. At 7-2, the Phillies have the opportunity to pull away from the rest of the division, especially with the Atlanta Braves opening the year in a serious funk.

Ad

#1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

It may come as no surprise to see the Los Angeles Dodgers sitting atop the MLB power rankings. Even with Freddie Freeman sidelined with injury, the Dodgers lineup and pitching staff have been elite throughout the season so far and it's looking more and more likely that anyone looking to win the title this year will need to go through Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More