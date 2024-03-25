MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 teams few days away from Opening Day

Spring Training is almost officially over, and the MLB Opening Day looms in the distance. With just a few days before then, teams have their last shot to work on anything and prepare to play meaningful games. Before those games begin, here's who has looked the best.

Best MLB teams a few days away from Opening Day

10) Boston Red Sox

There are questions about the pitching staff, but the Boston Red Sox had the second-best spring record of any AL East team. They were predicted to be a last-place team, but they might surprise some people if they keep that up.

9) Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs made good moves this offseason, bringing Cody Bellinger back and signing Shota Imanaga. They were a near playoff team last year, and a 16-13 spring record indicates that they very well could be in 2024.

8) San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants quietly put together an unbelievable offseason. They added Blake Snell, Matt Chapman and Jung Hoo Lee. They quietly positioned themselves as contenders, and then went 14-11 in spring to prove it.

7) Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were really good in spring

While no one expects them to be dominant this season, it is difficult to overlook just how solid the Detroit Tigers were in spring. They went 20-9 and their players and prospects all looked pretty good. Perhaps they can surprise in the weak AL Central.

6) Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers had a pretty bad spring, but they're the defending champions for a reason. They didn't add a lot over the offseason, but this is still a team that won 90+ games and made an impressive run through the playoffs to win it all.

5) Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look poised to return to the postseason. They enjoyed a positive spring and their roster is dripping with young talent. Julio Rodriguez and company should make a lot of noise in the ultra competitive AL West.

4) Atlanta Braves

A disappointing spring notwithstanding, the Atlanta Braves should once again be a very good unit. They have a loaded lineup, and they added a ton of pitching in the offseason. The NL's number one seed retooled and is ready to compete for a World Series in 2024.

3) Houston Astros

A mediocre spring doesn't take away from the fact that this is still the nucleus of a team that's been to seven consecutive ALCS. Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and company will once again be dominant, even if they at times didn't show it in spring. Oh, and they also added Josh Hader.

2) Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles went an unfathomable 23-6 through Spring Training. They looked borderline unbeatable. They left Jackson Holliday to the minors, so they could get even stronger as the season goes on. They're on the verge of something special.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

Their stunning pitching meltdown to the San Diego Padres notwithstanding, the Los Angeles Dodgers look exceptional. Once Yoshinobu Yamamoto acclimates, this team will be scary. They looked good in spring and looked explosive in their two regular season games.

