MLB Power Rankings: Top 5 teams two weeks away from 2025 opening day

The 2025 MLB opening day is just around the corner as the end of the spring training schedule approaches. Here's a look at the top 10 teams heading into the upcoming season.

Top 5 teams two weeks away from opening day 2025

#5, Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Chicago Cubs finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record but missed out on a playoff spot in 2024. The Cubs have made some notable acquisitions who could propel them into the postseason this year. Their fortunes this season could define the direction the team takes for the next few years.

Best hitter: Kyle Tucker accumulated 4.7 bWAR with 23 home runs and 181 OPS+ despite playing just 79 games for the Houston Astros last year.

Best pitcher: Shota Imanaga made 29 starts and posted a 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts.

Dark horse: Pete Crow-Armstrong played 123 games and contributed 2.3 bWAR with 10 home runs and 27 stolen bases.

#4, Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox failed to reach the postseason for the third straight year after posting an 81-81 record. They invested heavily in the team during the offseason, which could produce big dividends at the end of the year. The Red Sox are genuine contenders for the AL East as things stand.

Best hitter: Rafael Devers batted. 272/.354/.516 with 28 home runs, 83 RBIs and an OPS+ of 139.

Best pitcher: Garrett Crochet made 32 starts for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and finished the season with a 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts.

Dark horse: Wilyer Abreu played 132 games and batted. 253/.322/.459 with 15 home runs, besides winning a Gold Glove at right field.

#3, Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Kansas City Royals were the biggest surprise package of the season after reaching the playoffs despite losing over 100 games the previous year. The Royals are expected to carry on their momentum into 2025, having strengthened the team further during the offseason. The run to the postseason is certainly going to breed new confidence in their clubhouse this year.

Best hitter: Bobby Witt Jr. won a batting title and recorded 211 base hits, including 45 doubles, 11 triples, 32 homers and 31 steals, and accumulated 9.4 bWAR.

Best pitcher: Seth Lugo made 33 starts and posted a 16-9 record, pitching 206.2 innings with a 3.00 ERA to finish second in the AL Cy Young race.

Dark horse: Cole Ragans recorded 4.9 bWAR after making 32 starts last year and pitching 186.1 innings with a 3.14 ERA and 223 strikeouts.

#2, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a 98-64 record and won the NL West for the 11th time in the past 12 years. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series and then bolstered their team further this winter, having already spent over a billion dollars in the previous offseason. With their superstar-laden roster, they may be the first team to win the Fall Classic in consecutive years this century.

Best hitter: Shohei Ohtani collected his third MVP title after posting a 50-50 season with 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, 130 RBIs and an OPS+ of 190.

Best pitcher: Blake Snell had a 5-3 record with a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts for the San Francisco Giants last year and also recorded his first no-hitter.

Dark horse: Roki Sasaki is regarded as the top prospect of 2025 after joining the Dodgers as an amateur international free agent this offseason.

#1, Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Baltimore Orioles were one of the best teams in the MLB last year, finishing with a 91-71 record to take the second spot in the AL East. The team had a rocky second half to the campaign, which ended with the AL Wild Card Series without a playoff win. The core of the team is still intact, so they are touted to be serious challengers for the World Series yet again.

Best hitter: Gunnar Henderson batted. 281/.364/.529 with 21 steals, 37 home runs, 92 RBIs and an OPS+ of 159 to record 9.1 bWAR last season.

Best pitcher: Felix Bautista missed the 2024 season due to elbow surgery. He pitched 61 innings the previous year and recorded 35 saves with 110 strikeouts.

Dark horse: Colton Cowser was the runner-up for the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year after posting 3.1 bWAR with 24 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 123 OPS+.

