MLB Prop Bets for May 28: Juan Soto walks prop, Paul Skenes earned runs, Rafael Devers hits & more top picks

Across the MLB, there are countless prop bets to engage in. You can pick home runs, strikeout totals, total bases, walks, stolen bases, earned runs and more. If it can show up in the box score, you can take a wager on it and try to predict it accurately.

Ad

With 30 MLB games today, there are so many props and lines within those props to consider. To help narrow it down, we've compiled some of the best picks from DraftKings to take a look at today.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB prop bets for May 28

5) Juan Soto 2+ walks (+215)

Juan Soto could draw two walks today (Imagn)

Juan Soto is up against the Chicago White Sox today.

Ad

Trending

The White Sox are sending their best pitcher to the mound: Shane Smith, who has a 2.26 ERA. This matchup might not matter, though, as Soto is still elite at drawing walks despite a poor start to the season, and the right-handed Smith will likely want to be careful with the left-handed Soto.

4) Luis Robert Jr. over 0.5 stolen bases (+340)

Luis Robert Jr. can steal a base today (Imagn)

The MLB leader for stolen bases is not Bobby Witt Jr., Elly De La Cruz or Shohei Ohtani. It's Luis Robert Jr. He is hitting under .200, but all he needs to do today is get on base once against Griffin Canning, and then he's likely to steal against a right-handed pitcher. One walk or a base hit is all it will take for Robert to end up with a steal today.

Ad

3) Rafael Devers over 0.5 hits (-165)

Rafael Devers should get a hit (Imagn)

Rafael Devers has eight hits in his last seven days, so he's been on a bit of a tear. He's been one of the only offensive threats for the Boston Red Sox lately, and he's got a very good chance of starting a true hitting streak, even against Freddy Peralta. Devers, a lefty, has the hand advantage and should be able to record one hit today.

Ad

2) Clarke Schmidt over 6 hits allowed (+225)

Clarke Schmidt should yield some hits (Imagn)

Clarke Schmidt has one of the best matchups in baseball tonight against the Los Angeles Angels. However, he had the single-best matchup in baseball last time out with the Colorado Rockies, and he yielded three runs and six hits across 4.2 innings.

Ad

The Angels have not had much offense, but they should easily be able to muster six hits against Schmidt, no matter how well he pitches.

1) Paul Skenes under 1.5 runs allowed (+125)

Paul Skenes should keep Arizona quiet today (Imagn)

Paul Skenes has been good again this year, but he hasn't quite been dominant. However, he should be able to keep the Arizona Diamondbacks mostly off the scoreboard today.

They do have the eighth-best team batting average, but Skenes is due for a truly dominant outing, especially after he lost despite pitching a complete game last time out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More